Three workouts that promise spiritual fitness — and happiness

Happiness workshops, spiritual fitness workouts and socially uplifting yoga sessions: Here are several upcoming events that aim to help people live more fulfilled lives:

Celebrity trainer Jill Payne calls her program “Spiritual Athlete” for a reason: Her workouts are a combination of high-intensity interval training, breath work and what she describes as "tools to shift the mind-set." Payne, who lives in Costa Rica, travels around the world leading her workout classes, and is bringing one to a boutique Los Angeles fitness studio March 18. The sessions incorporate acupressure techniques to help expand the diaphragm, said to lead to a more energy-boosting workout.

Info: $40. March 18. 2 to 4 p.m. March 18, Model Fit, 8067 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles. Reserve a spot at modelfit.com

Monday is the United Nations-proclaimed International Day of Happiness, and it’s being celebrated at the “W+ell Beyond Summit: Exploration of the Science of Happiness.” Organized by the national nonprofit organization HappyCity, which works to elevate well-being within communities, the all-day event starts with a sunrise meditation, includes lunch on the beach, talks on strategies for happier living, live mantra music and drum circles.

Info: $125 per person, or $180 for two. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20, followed by an after-party. Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica. HappyCity.us

Want to see what yoga mashed with activism looks like? Head along next Saturday to Tantris, the hip yoga studio in West Hollywood founded by longtime vegan, yogi and music entrepreneur Russell Simmons. The evening yoga class and after-party is organized by Off the Mat Into the World, a nonprofit whose events fund global charities and encourage people to transfer what they practice on the yoga mat — balance, serenity, compassion — into the community. The two-hour meditation and vinyasa yoga class will be led by Off the Mat co-founder Seane Corn, and a post-class reception is catered by plant-based catering and craft services company 5 Carrots.

Info: $150 for yoga and reception. $50 for reception only. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for class, reception from 9 to 10:30 p.m. March 25. Tantris Center for Yoga Science, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. Tantris.com

