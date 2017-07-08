A summit for female entrepreneurs, free barre in Bel-Air, yoga in Ojai and a top-notch gym opens in Echo Park. Here’s what’s happening in and around L.A.’s wellness community:

Mamas taking charge!

A talk by wellness expert Shiva Rose, athletic wear gifting from Spiritual Gangster and learning about “clean vitamins” are some of the highlights of the first Mamas Making It summit on Saturday.

Organized by Fashion Mamas, a network for women entrepreneurs in the creative fields, the daylong event is pitched to women who are looking to take care of their families, their businesses and themselves, said network founder Natalie Alcala.

The event will have a strong well-being component, including consultations with organic skin care brand True Botanicals, healthful breakfast from plant-based cheese brand Kite Hill and granola maker Purely Elizabeth and a talk on volunteerism and giving back.

Info: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Loft at W Hollywood Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd. $150 per person, includes access to all six panels, breakfast and lunch, and a gift bag. FashionMamas.com/Summit

::

Take a free barre class in Bel-Air

The Hotel Bel-Air is the location for a July 25 Barre Core Mat class designed by instructors from Beverly Hills-based barre studio Physique 57. The free class, which runs just under an hour, will be followed by refreshments provided by the hotel. The event is organized by Style Firm Los Angeles, a maker of compression-based athletic wear, and Barre Socks by Duo, a footwear brand designed specifically for barre-based classes.

Info: 6 to 7 p.m. July 25, Hotel Bel-Air, 701 Stone Canyon Road, Bel-Air. Free, but parking is $8. rsvp@stylefirmlosangeles.com

::

Peace, yoga and healing in Ojai

A Day of Peace, Yoga, Healing and Music is being organized in Ojai by the people behind Bhakti Fest. Held on the sprawling Sanctuary Ranch, the daylong fest will start with a two-hour intensive yoga with top teacher Shiva Rea. Also on the lineup is a talk on how to embrace ayurvedic practices in your day-to-day life, and learning about EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), an alternative healing practice. Proceeds from the day go to Ramana's Garden, a children's home and school in the sacred town of Rishikesh in India.

Info: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 15, Sanctuary Ranch, 12211 Watts Road, Ojai. Sliding scale donation to enter of between $20 and $50. Register at BhaktiFest.com/events.

::

A hip new gym heads to Echo Park

A new gym concept is headed to L.A.: Pharos Echo Park is designed for the "increasingly affluent East Side community," said a spokesman for the 8,800-square foot venue, slated to open in August. In addition to the gym and conditioning equipment, Pharos will offer 100 classes weekly and amenities including showers, a healthy cafe, and a spa that will provide massages and chiropractic services. Pharos is being opened by personal trainer and coach Pieter Vodden, who helped train the Amazon warriors on “Wonder Woman,” together with his wife, Emylee Covell, an expert in mobility.

Info: Memberships start at $99 a month. JointhePac.Fit