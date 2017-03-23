They want to enlist 1 million yoga fans for the world's largest class

Sunset asanas turn into a dance party; kidney health gets an up-close look; an influential women’s group makes wellness a focus; and the world’s biggest yoga gathering kicks off. Here’s a look at four events you want to know about:

Expect to see a long line outside Lululemon's SweatBox interactive mirrored truck at Row DTLA Saturday for the venue’s Bender/Sunset Playground for Body + Soul event. But first — get a class in. Choose from rooftop yoga, a sound bath meditation session or hip hop dance. Then grab a healthful treat from Amazebowls or Todo Verde or stop by the SweatBox to sprint on its treadmill wearing some new Lululemons, which you can then take home at no charge. As in free. End the night with a sunset dance party with DJ Travis Holcombe from KCRW. Juices from Suja and nutrient-infused water by Wanu is included with entry.

Info: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St., Los Angeles. Free parking. Tickets start at $25. fundergroundwellness.com

Using integrative medicine and the right diet to boost the state of your kidney will be some of the subjects covered at Sunday’s UCLA Kidney Health Fair in Santa Monica. In addition to booths dispensing preventative information about high blood pressure and diabetes, the organizers are also bringing in yoga instructors to lead sessions on the grass, sound bath demonstrations and an optional 2K walk or 3K run.

Info: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Santa Monica Beach Park #1, Ocean Park Boulevard and Barnard Way, Santa Monica. Free. uclahealth.org/nephrology/events

Visionary Women, a nonprofit co-founded by Los Angeles-based philanthropist and author Angella Nazarian, has previously held salons focusing on networking, entrepreneurship and social activism. This Thursday in Beverly Hills it turns its attention to wellness. Speakers include mindfulness expert Mallika Chopra, nutritionist Kimberly Snyder and cancer survivor Samantha Paige, who will talk about her elective double mastectomy.

"Our state of health and emotional centeredness is one of the most important factors that affects our sense of well-being and efficacy in the world," Nazarian said. "We tried to curate an evening that addresses wellness from different angles."

The event will begin with a meditation led by Chopra before expanding into a conversation about healthy living and coping with medical challenges.

Info: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Montage Beverly Hills, 225 N. Cañon Dr., Beverly Hills. $70. visionarywomen.com

It’s not happening until Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14), but registration has started for Project:Om, which hopes to become the world’s largest yoga class with at least a million participants. Premium yoga brand Manduka, based in El Segundo, has teamed up with breast cancer fundraiser Susan G. Komen to organize the three-day initiative. Hundreds of yoga studios, malls and outdoor venues across the country will hold donation-based classes, with 100% of the proceeds going to cancer research, care and education. If you can’t make it to a class, there will be a live-streaming yoga session on May 13.

“It’s not just about getting a mammogram," said Mark Pilon, executive director of Susan G. Komen, Los Angeles County Affiliate. "All of us are looking at what we’re eating, stress reduction, exercise, and each one of those factors helps reduce the risk of not just breast cancer but other illnesses.”

Info: manduka.com

