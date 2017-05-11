11 Mother's Day gifts for the active mom: Help her get her 'Om' on!

Help mom extend the zen of her yoga or meditation practice with a gift that boosts her well-being on Mother’s Day — or any other day. With small indulgences to spread throughout her day, the resulting good vibes can be restorative for her and everyone who depends on her. Here are 11 gifts that will help her do just that:

Tune in

(Jai Uttal)

That energizing music you can’t quite identify from yoga class? It may be an ancient Sanskrit mantra, updated in a musical mash-up by world music pioneer Jai Uttal. His new double album, “Roots, Rock, Rama!,” marries the call-and-response chanting called kirtan with influences ranging from reggae, rock, folk, samba and even the Beatles. As part of a pre- or post-class playlist, Uttal’s album is a quick sonic tonic. $14. JaiUttal.com and iTunes.

Inhale

(Saje)

Take aromatherapy to the next dimension with an ultrasonic diffuser that scents the air with molecules of essential oils said to enhance well-being. Pair the Aromagem 2.0, a glittering gold, heat-free diffuser from Canada’s Saje Natural Wellness with a set of ready-made, smell-good, feel-good oil blends. The Relaxation diffuser collection includes four formulas, including stress release, tranquility, spa spirit and unwind. Available online or at the Malibu Country Mart, Saje’s first U.S. store. Essential oil set, $45; diffuser, $75. Saje.com

Where hip-hop and hip, hot yoga meet

(Tantris)

For the yogi who has everything, the swank Tantris Center for Yogic Science offers gift certificates for its many offerings — yoga classes, meditation sessions, Tantris yoga apparel, juice bar and even a blow-dry bar to fix those messy tresses post-hot yoga. Tantris is the West Hollywood yoga studio founded by Russell Simmons, a dedicated yogi, hip-hop mogul and fashion designer who declares that his life purpose is “to bring positive change into other’s lives.” That’s a gift mom can always appreciate. Trace ankle leggings, $108; single class, $30. Gift certificates: Sky’s the limit. Tantris.com

Art of yoga, on a towel

(Zen Fuego)

Ventura-based Zen Fuego prints microfiber yoga towels with super-arty imagery to add a little fun to sessions. Sure, the towels are designed mostly for hot yoga, when you want to catch perspiration before it becomes a slip-and-fall liability. But even less arduous workouts feel more refreshing when you’re down-dogging with a field of grass, river pebbles, weathered wooden planks or a limited-edition artwork laid out beneath you. Starting at $40. BeZenFuego.com

A gift that gives

(Blessing Basket Project)

Totes, purses and oversize shoppers from the Blessing Basket Project are more than beautiful, exotic accessories hand-woven by artisans on continents far away. They also support a local-meets-global initiative that adds humanity to commerce, pays more than fair-trade wages and helps families and communities exit poverty. The project’s award-winning Artisan&You technology allows buyers to send online personal notes to the maker and learn how purchases have helped more than 5,000 mostly female artists in seven countries thrive. Each item comes with the artist’s photo, biography and an identification code that tracks the basket’s origins and impact. Starting at $12 to $110. At Room&Board and ProsperityShop.com

A lasting indulgence

(Philip B)

A soothing, lasting indulgence, the Oud Royal collection of hair products from botanical formula pioneer Philip B. uses the rare and expensive oud oil to scent his time-release moisturizing shampoo, conditioner and the new Thermal Protection Spray, a hypnotic hair perfume that also protects from heat and breakage. The luxurious feel of the shampoo and conditioner, plus the mood-lifting, lingering scent provide a combo of aromatherapy and instant zen. $28 to $95. PhilipB.com

A pretty way to aid cancer research

(Manduka)

If mom can’t resist turning any kind of canvas into an opportunity for beautification, then she’ll likely be simpatico with the creative souls at Manduka, the El Segundo-based yoga gear manufacturer. The company’s eKO mats feature two layers of different densities designed to provide cushion and grip, and comfort and durability. Made with non-Amazon forested tree rubber, the mats are printed with vivid colors or marbled patterns and come in various thicknesses and dimensions. eKo mats, $42 to $92. Manduka.com

A helping hand

(My Yen Trung)

Handmade by Kenyan artisans, a new 24-piece collection of ME to WE chokers and convertible rafiki bracelets and necklaces are created with 24-karat gold-plated beads and ethically sourced semiprecious stones such as rose quartz, amethyst and aventurine. Created in partnership with model and vitiligo activist Winnie Harlow, items are strung on a card that details how the proceeds will be used for water, health, food, education or business opportunities. Entering the item’s individual tracking code at we.org shows how a purchase benefits a particular person or community. $35 to $60. We.org

Always plugged in

(Gaia)

Sometimes a mom needs yoga and meditation to be really, really accessible, like palm-of-your-hand accessible. Gaia is an online subscription service (think Netflix) that offers videos of yoga, Pilates, barre, qigong and even foam-roller instruction in episodes that can be as little as 15 minutes. In addition, the content includes films, articles on alternative health, personal development and expanded consciousness. Various plans begin at 99 cents for the first month, to $95.40 for a year’s access to content formatted for various devices. Gaia.com

Get-up-and-go wear

(Adidas)

The athleisure clothing trend is one of the best mom-friendly inventions ever. Getting to wear stretchy, washable and fast-drying clothing as your everyday uniform is not only practical but also stylish, particularly with designers such as Stella McCartney working in partnership with Adidas. McCartney’s “sprintweb” print leggings are part of a coordinated spring collection that delivers performance and panache. $120. Adidas.com

Steep mom in calm

(American Tea Room)

With a monthly subscription from American Tea Room, mom can sip her way to peacefulness. Each set includes two, 2-ounce samples of full-leaf tea to make 20 to 30 cups, and in the first month, a glass mug with a stainless steel infuser to brew like an expert. Choose from five types of tea, including white, black, green, herbal and seasonal. Subscriptions are $30 per month for a three-month subscription, including shipping; $25 monthly for six. AmericanTeaRoom.com

Health@latimes.com