What's new on L.A.'s wellness scene

Body-scanners, high-resolution 3-D cameras and hand-held ultrasounds are used for everything from dermatology to cardiology — and another example of how healthcare continues to evolve, and show up in unexpected places — such as shopping centers — in a bid to attract millennials, and others. What does the monthly subscription price buy you? Among other services: Patients can also have blood tests done on site, with results available in 12 minutes, and avail themselves of cancer screenings and vaccinations. The new locations are around 4,000 square feet each, said Aoun, and will “double-down on genetic testing.”