This travel gear does double duty as workout gear

The EmPack top load backpack/duffel is made with rugged military-grade Cordura fabric. It has tuck-away cushioned backpack straps and six padded handles that can all be used for weight training. Each backpack can be ordered with up to four reservoirs — and each reservoir holds up to 15 pounds of water or 21 pounds of sand. Schromm has filled EmPack’s reservoirs with ocean water, sand or water from a hotel tub. Destinations where she has trained with this bag include Germany, Denmark, Alaska, Colorado (trail running and hiking), Kauai (mountains and trails) and the beaches of Costa Rica. The EmPack website includes training videos for indoor and outdoor workouts. The duffel is 21 inches long by 12.25 inches wide and 7 inches deep. It is available in orange, purple or black. $149, with 2 reservoirs. theempack.com