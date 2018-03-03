Walking with wolves in Angeles National Forest

Clare, Shannon and I were in a group that met at the Wolf Connection, a nonprofit located on a 165-acre ranch in the Angeles National Forest that houses wolf dogs — part-wolf, part-dog hybrids. The Wolf Connection rescues these abandoned half-breeds, which are trafficked as pets but are illegal in most states. Animal advocates discourage adopting or buying wolf dogs, because it perpetuates a cycle of misery for the animals: Many are abandoned or neglected because they are too wild to be fully tamed. At the same time, they are too domesticated to survive in the wild. Many animal control officials will quickly destroy such animals out of safety concerns.