11 tomato varieties you'll want to try in your spring garden

It’s time to talk tomatoes.

We asked avid home gardeners Jo Anne and Alejandro Trigo — owners of Mid-City-based Two Dog Organic Nursery — to share their favorite picks for tomato plants to plant now for summer harvest. (Many of the organic, non-GMO seedlings are available now at their appointment-only nursery, and can be pre-ordered, but may also be found at other well-stocked gardening outlets.)

Here are Jo Anne's picks for 11 succulent and strikingly beautiful heirloom and new-introduction tomatoes for 2017, with her commentary on why they are winners for every gardener:

Here are their picks for 11 of the juiciest, sweetest tomatoes you can plant, and Jo Anne’s descriptions of what makes them such winners:

1. Aunt Ruby’s German Green

Aunt Ruby's German Green tomato Two Dog Organic Nursery Aunt Ruby's German Green tomato Aunt Ruby's German Green tomato (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

“A gorgeous midseason heirloom beefsteak, emerald green inside and out.”

2. Black Krim

Black Krim tomatoes hail from the Isle of Krim in the Black Sea. Two Dog Organic Nursery Black Krim tomatoes hail from the Isle of Krim in the Black Sea. Black Krim tomatoes hail from the Isle of Krim in the Black Sea. (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

Mahogany-toned beefsteak with intense smoky/slightly salty flavors; tolerates cool weather.

3. Good Old-Fashioned Red

Good Old Fashioned Red tomatoes. Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com Good Old Fashioned Red tomatoes. Good Old Fashioned Red tomatoes. (Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com)

“Highly productive beefsteak, with rich, intense flavor for sauces, sandwiches and salads.”

4. Pink Berkeley Tie-Dye

Pink Berkeley Tie-Dye tomatoes. Two Dog Organic Nursery Pink Berkeley Tie-Dye tomatoes. Pink Berkeley Tie-Dye tomatoes. (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

Perennial early to midseason favorite beefsteak, with complex flavor and stunning coloring in port wine with metallic green stripes.

5. Solar Flare

Solar Flare tomato. Two Dog Organic Nursery Solar Flare tomato. Solar Flare tomato. (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

Bright red with gold striping, this sweet and tart midseason beefsteak is “a true showstopper” with fruit topping one pound apiece.

6. Amos Coli

Amos Coli, a true California Heirloom. Two Dog Organic Nursery Amos Coli, a true California Heirloom. Amos Coli, a true California Heirloom. (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

“This is a fabulous and rare paste variety, a 110-year-old California heirloom with large, meaty, well-balanced red fruits perfect for sauces.”

7. Brown Berry Cherry

Brown Berry tomatoes. Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com Brown Berry tomatoes. Brown Berry tomatoes. (Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com)

Abundant yields of tiny fruit, dark mahogany and smoky-sweet flavor. “The first truly dark cherry tomato,” easy to grow for midseason harvest.

8. Brandy Sweet Plum

Brandy Sweet Plum tomatoes. Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com Brandy Sweet Plum tomatoes. Brandy Sweet Plum tomatoes. (Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com)

“An accidental cross” between the Brandywine and the Sweet 100, these “jade-pink, elongated cherries grow abundantly on compact plants.”

9. Amy's Apricot Cherry

Amy's Apricot Cherry tomatoes. Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com Amy's Apricot Cherry tomatoes. Amy's Apricot Cherry tomatoes. (Gary Ibsen / Tomatofest.com)

Pretty early season variety producing “loads of small, robust apricot-colored fruit” and “rivaling our bestseller, Sungold.”

10. Rosella Purple Dwarf

“Part of the exciting dwarf tomato project,” this variety, one of five dwarfs that Two Dog grows, produces full-size heirloom fruit on dwarf plants reaching no more than 5 feet tall.

11. Aunt Molly’s Ground Cherry

Aunt Molly's Ground Cherry tomatoes. Two Dog Organic Nursery Aunt Molly's Ground Cherry tomatoes. Aunt Molly's Ground Cherry tomatoes. (Two Dog Organic Nursery)

“New and different to us,” this early season Polish variety that is akin to a tomatillo “bears tons of little fruits in papery husks whose taste is a delicious combination of pineapple, vanilla and tomato.” High pectin content makes them great for pies or jams.

home@latimes.com