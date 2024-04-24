Advertisement
Is it ever OK to gather fruit from someone else’s tree?

An orange tree hangs over a sidewalk in Redlands, Calif.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette Marantos 
Unpicked fruit trees are maddeningly ubiquitous in Southern California’s neighborhoods, especially when those juicy orbs are within easy reach of passersby.

So is it ever OK to help ourselves? Tell us what you think.

