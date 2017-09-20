Thoughtful, affordable housing in L.A.? It's true. These two tours show how

A week after state legislators sent Gov. Jerry Brown bills to address California's lack of affordable housing, the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects will host two tours highlighting low-cost housing in South L.A. and Hollywood.

The first tour, Single-Family Solutions in South L.A., on Sept. 23 will include several versions of Prototype – A True Starter Home designed to be built for less than $200,000 by Lehrer Architects, and the IVRV House designed by SCI-Arc students in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

The idea behind such designs is “to take simple ideas and express them in the culture of the neighborhood," Los Angeles architect Michael Lehrer told The Times in 2014. "It's the notion of elevating the everyday: How do you use space? How do you leverage the sky and natural light and orchestrate open space so there is a real sense of luxury? You want it to be both fresh and respectful. It's a very powerful modernist idea."

Joshua White The IVRV House in South L.A. was designed by SCI-Arc students in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. The IVRV House in South L.A. was designed by SCI-Arc students in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. (Joshua White)

The second tour, Hollywood/Leaders in Multi-Unit Dwellings on Sept. 26, will include the 66-unit Selma Community Housing designed by Abode Communities|Architecture and Step Up on Vine, a 43-unit permanent supportive housing community designed by Egan | Simon Architecture for individuals who are homelessness and experiencing mental health issues.

The tours are self-guided, but architects and designers will be on hand to discuss their work at each home.

Egan Simon Architecture Step Up on Vine provides housing for individuals who are homeless and affected by mental illness. The project received a LEED Platinum Certification. Step Up on Vine provides housing for individuals who are homeless and affected by mental illness. The project received a LEED Platinum Certification. (Egan Simon Architecture)

What: AIA|LA Affordable Housing Tour No. 1: Single Family Solutions in South L.A.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23

Tickets: $60

Panel discussion: 11 a.m.-noon

Register: www.aialosangeles.org

Jim Simmons Photography The 66-unit Selma Community Housing project designed by Abode Communities|Architecture. The 66-unit Selma Community Housing project designed by Abode Communities|Architecture. (Jim Simmons Photography)

What: AIA|LA Affordable Housing Tour No. 2: Hollywood/Leaders in Multi-Unit Dwellings

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26

Tickets: $45; $10 for individuals who work for nonprofit housing providers. Reception following tour.

Register: www.aialosangeles.org

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

A tiny kitchen, but it lets at-risk girls work from seed to skillet

Photos: Ready to scratch the grass? Here are 28 inspiring lawn-free yards

More Southern California home tours