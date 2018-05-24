Photos: Front doors with curb appeal and bold midcentury style

Midcentury Modern front doors are usually as original and eye-catching as the homes they adorn.
Bold colors, geometric glass insets, atomic hardware (think sunburst doorbells and star-shaped door plaques) and a range of custom shapes and sizes characterize designer doors that say welcome home in a whimsical, wonderful way.
We dove into our photo archives for some of our favorites. Check out our groovy gallery of midcentury front doors with seriously swinging style.
