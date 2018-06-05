Flying Miz Daisy, an upscale indoor vintage market, returns to the OC Fair

Antique dealer Char Goetz’s desire for an “upscale indoor vintage market in the OC” inspired her to organize Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market, a two-day curated indoor market at the Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Event Center this weekend.
“Each show takes on a life of its own,” Goetz said of the quarterly event, which features more than 60 vendors. “Our exhibitors travel the world to bring one-of-a-kind pieces that our customers won’t find in any department store or online.”
Expect vintage rugs, textiles and furnishings, hand-painted signs, clothing and jewelry, uncommon accessories, even a vintage trailer shop.
New to the lineup is designer Kate Keesee, founder and owner of Salvage Dior, who will host an interactive pop-up lounge featuring hand-picked low-cost items from Orange County Goodwill. Need a thrift tip? Bring your questions to the DIY styling lounge.
In addition to temperature control, the indoor market features free concierge services such as shuttle assistance and storage while you shop. For a full list of exhibitors, go to flyingmizdaisy.com.
Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 and 10
Where: The Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Cost: $8, covers both days. VIP early bird admission tickets on June 9 between 9 and 10 a.m. for $20
Info: www.flyingmizdaisy.com