Rare and unusual geraniums on display this weekend (and some are for sale!)

If mom is into gardening, especially drought-tolerant gardening, then this might be the perfect way to spend Mother's Day weekend:
The Los Angeles Geranium Society's Annual Show and Sale is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden.
Geraniums and pelargoniums may look lush and green but they're actually hardy and highly drought-tolerant, making them a pretty and perhaps unexpected pick for a water-thrifty garden.
Organizers promise that plants of all colors, sizes, scents and shapes will be on display, and many more for sale, some from private collections.
Noted nurseries bringing special sale items include Robin Parer of Geraniaceae, John Schoustra of Greenwood Daylily Gardens and Matt-Dell Tufenkian of Dominus Plantarum.
The Geranium Society of Los Angeles Show & Sale
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: L.A. County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Ayres Hall, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
Cost: Free with arboretum admission.
Info: geraniumsociety.org, arboretum.org