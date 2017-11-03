HOME & GARDEN

13 holiday markets that will get you in gift-giving mode

By

Can’t face shopping at big box stores this holiday season? Stock up on locally sourced, one-of-a-kind goods at one of these independent holiday markets. Have a holiday sale to contribute? Share it in the comments below, and we may include it in a Saturday section.

Mercado Sagrado

The curated craft, art, and design pop-up includes music, a wellness marketplace, and an organic food fair. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Paramount Ranch, 2903 Cornell Road, Malibu. $39 or $65 for a weekend pass. mercado-sagrado.com

Eastside Handmade

More than 40 artists will participate in the annual event at Amsterdam Modern, 5215 York Blvd., Highland Park. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Free. eastsidehandmade.com

Handmade Makers Market

The outdoor market features handmade, sustainable goods by local artists. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. The Ecology Center, San Juan Capistrano. Free. theecologycenter.org

Handmade LA: Holiday Marketplace

The Craft and Folk Art Museum’s bi-annual marketplace showcases one-of-a-kind contemporary craft and design creations by Los Angeles makers. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25-26. Free. www.cafamshop.org/handmade-la

Meredith Metcalf ceramics sale

The Highland Park ceramist will sell handcrafted lamps, vessels, vases and bowls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. 1314 N. Ave. 51, Highland Park. mmhp.squarespace.com

Unique L.A. Holiday

More than 350 independent designers will sell home goods, clothing, gourmet food, children’s items and more at the annual holiday event. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-3. California Market Center, 110 E. 9th St., downtown Los Angeles. $15. uniquemarkets.com

City of Arcadia Holiday Market

Arcadia’s Downtown District will be lined with twinkling lights, snow and independent makers, crafters, and chefs for this holiday show sponsored by Artisanal L.A. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. South 1st St., Arcadia. Free. artisanalla.com

Extended Family Projects

Peruse handcrafted objects by artists from around the world in a Schindler spec house.11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. 433 W. Ellis Ave., Inglewood. extendedfamilyprojects.tumblr.com

French General holiday pop up

Works by Cathy Callahan, Robert Mahar, Sublime Stitching, Molly Meng, Satsuma Street and Tyn Atol. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. French General, 2009 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles. frenchgeneral.com

Clayhouse Pottery Showcase and Sale

Three Southern California pottery studios will sell more than 1,000 handcrafted ceramic bowls, vases, dishware and art at the Clayhouse Pottery Showcase and Sale. 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Clayhouse, 2909 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. theclayhousesantamonica

Echo Park Craft Fair

The biannual event features work by more than 120 local artists including textiles by Block Shop and Heather Taylor Home, wooden utensils by Knotwork LA and pottery by Mt. Washington Pottery, Pax and B Zippy. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake. $10 and $16. echoparkcraftfair.com

Renegade Craft Fair

The alfresco craft fair returns to the Los Angeles State Historic Park with more than 250 vendors — ceramists, woodworkers, clothing and jewelry designers among them. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Free. renegadecraft.com

Deck the Halls

Rooms at the Ojai Rancho Inn become mini pop-up shops for the night as makers set up in hotel rooms, the pool yard and the parking lot. Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Ojai Rancho Inn, 615 W Ojai Ave, Ojai. Free. ojairanchoinn.com

