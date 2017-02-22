HOME & GARDEN

For your consideration: Luxury home screening rooms

Personal theaters, or media rooms, mean never having to wait in line at the cineplex again.

Equipped with such comforts as a fully stocked snack bar, luxury leather recliners, stadium-style seating, surround sound and celestial ceilings set with LED stars, the possibilities for creating a personalized, cinematic cocoon in your own home have never been more plentiful.

Just in time for the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest night, we turned to our photo archives and curated a few of our favorite screening rooms for your consideration.

This year, the winner in the best home theater category is … up to you.

