For your consideration: Luxury home screening rooms

Personal theaters, or media rooms, mean never having to wait in line at the cineplex again.
Equipped with such comforts as a fully stocked snack bar, luxury leather recliners, stadium-style seating, surround sound and celestial ceilings set with LED stars, the possibilities for creating a personalized, cinematic cocoon in your own home have never been more plentiful.
Oscars 2017: Complete coverage
Just in time for the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest night, we turned to our photo archives and curated a few of our favorite screening rooms for your consideration.
This year, the winner in the best home theater category is … up to you.
