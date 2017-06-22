Mark your calendar: the popular Cactus and Succulent show returns to Huntington

The Huntington’s annual Cactus and Succulent Show is popular with desert plant lovers, and with good reason. For drought-conscious gardeners, the hundreds of exotic plants on display and for sale offer endless inspiration.
The show has much to offer aficionados and curiosity-seekers alike as rare specimens from Mexico and Chile share the stage with plants from Argentina, Botswana, Madagascar, even the Middle East.
But you don’t have to travel to another continent to experience unusual desert plants.
Following the sale, visitors can explore the Huntington’s awe-inspiring 10-acre Desert Garden, where some 4,000 different species of cactuses and succulents are on display year-round.
Insider tip: Serious shoppers may want to attend the “Early Bird Sale” on Friday as many of the rare show plants are gone by Sunday.
What: 52nd Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale
Where: The Brody Botanical Center at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
When: Plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30; show and sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1-2
Info.: Free with Huntington admission of $10 to $25; Members free; www.cssashow.com; huntington.org.
Twitter: @lisaboone19
For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.
ALSO:
The cactus store in Echo Park that's taking over your Instagram feed
This drought-friendly yard is a tropical oasis — in the middle of Burbank
Inspiration – and tips -- for drought gardening