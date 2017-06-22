Mark your calendar: the popular Cactus and Succulent show returns to Huntington

The Huntington’s annual Cactus and Succulent Show is popular with desert plant lovers, and with good reason. For drought-conscious gardeners, the hundreds of exotic plants on display and for sale offer endless inspiration.

Drought-tolerant doesn't have to mean dull. Here, we put our past stories to good use and share examples of how some landscape designers and homeowners have tried to save water and fight drought over the years.

The show has much to offer aficionados and curiosity-seekers alike as rare specimens from Mexico and Chile share the stage with plants from Argentina, Botswana, Madagascar, even the Middle East.

But you don’t have to travel to another continent to experience unusual desert plants.

Following the sale, visitors can explore the Huntington’s awe-inspiring 10-acre Desert Garden, where some 4,000 different species of cactuses and succulents are on display year-round.

Insider tip: Serious shoppers may want to attend the “Early Bird Sale” on Friday as many of the rare show plants are gone by Sunday.

What: 52nd Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale

Where: The Brody Botanical Center at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

When: Plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30; show and sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1-2

Info.: Free with Huntington admission of $10 to $25; Members free; www.cssashow.com; huntington.org.

