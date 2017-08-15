They're celebrating 25 years by putting iconic California art up for auction

It seems appropriate that one of the city’s most prestigious design auction houses, Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA), will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Oct. 22 with a sale of artworks by California Modernists, the Cool School, and Light & Space artists, among others.

“This auction is particularly special as it marks a quarter-century,” said Peter Loughrey, director of LAMA. “It is only fitting to feature a robust lineup of California artists and designers who led the way to make the West Coast and LAMA the art market powerhouses both are today.”

Courtesy of LAMA The whimsical "Cake Stool" by Brazilian brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana is expected to fetch between $20,000 to $30,000 at the Oct. 22 Modern Art & Design Auction. The whimsical "Cake Stool" by Brazilian brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana is expected to fetch between $20,000 to $30,000 at the Oct. 22 Modern Art & Design Auction. (Courtesy of LAMA)

Highly anticipated sales include Ed Ruscha’s 8-color screenprint on paper “Mocha Standard,” shown above, expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000, Karl Benjamin’s oil painting “Seascape,” ($40,000 to $60,000) and Nathan Oliveira’s Untitled painting, Standing Figure #1 ($30,000 to $50,000).

Decorative items include ceramics by John Mason and Ken Price, custom commissions by woodworkers Sam Maloof and George Nakashima, a custom wall unit by Gio Ponti and furniture by Charles & Ray Eames and the Campana brothers.

Keep in mind that not everything is priced in the tens of thousands. A diamond chair by Harry Bertoia, for instance, sold for $500 at the LAMA auction in May.

A detailed e-catalogue of the five lots will be available online beginning Sept. 28.

What: Modern Art and Design Auction

When: Oct. 22

Where: Los Angeles Modern Auctions (LAMA), 16145 Hart St., Van Nuys

Info: (323) 904-1950; lamodern.com

