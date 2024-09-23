Perry Farrell is getting medical care after Jane’s Addiction concert brawl, wife says

Jane’s Addiction rocker Perry Farrell “will be happy again” after an onstage clash earlier this month, his wife says.

Jane’s Addiction rocker Perry Farrell is seeking medical treatment as he takes a moment “to reflect and to heal” after an onstage brawl with Dave Navarro.

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, said Sunday on Instagram that she and her husband are taking steps to move forward from the viral fight and that Farrell, 65, has scheduled appointments with a neurologist and an otolaryngologist. The latter specializes in diseases and conditions of the head and neck, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives,” Lau Farrell continued. “Our souls know.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Jane’s Addiction abruptly called off the remainder of its reunion tour after an onstage fight between Farrell and Navarro brought the “Jane Says” band’s Sept. 13 show in Boston to an unexpected close. Farrell appeared to shove Navarro and a subsequent fight was broken up by the stage crew, who pulled the musicians apart, according to video published by TMZ.

In a joint statement, Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins specified that the decision was “due to a continuing pattern of behavior” and their bandmate’s “mental health difficulties.” The three said their “concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative.”

Before the tour cancellation, Lau Farrell had shared her perspective on the incident, alleging that in the wake of the fight bassist Avery “put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times.” She wrote that Farrell broke down afterward and “cried and cried.” In Sunday’s statement, she dubbed her singer husband “the gentlest of souls” and said “we were equally astonished as fans at Perry’s physical outburst.”

Advertisement

“But you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit,” she added before apologizing to fans. She also expressed optimism for her husband’s recovery.

Music Dave Navarro draws on Walt Whitman to explain Jane’s Addiction issues Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, whose fight with singer Perry Farrell led to the band calling off the rest of its U.S. tour, got introspective about their drama.

“He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry — unbridled,” Lau Farrell said. “Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together.”

Despite tensions, Jane’s Addiction released its latest single, “True Love,” last week.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.