An earthy addition transforms a dull ranch house into a modern treehouse

Among the house’s flaws to be addressed: There was a choppy floor plan with a children’s wing on one side and an awkwardly placed master bedroom — Thompson guesses it was an addition — on the other. A wall separating the master bedroom and main living area left the kitchen and dining area dark and cramped despite multiple skylights. Adding to the house’s poor flow was limited access to the backyard and pool through a small door located next to the kitchen sink. Worst of all: There was little connection between the house and the outdoors.