Advertisement

Grab your crystal ball: LCDQ festival explores the home of the future

By
May 04, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Grab your crystal ball: LCDQ festival explores the home of the future
The home of the future? (LCDQ)

For the first time ever, the La Cienega Design Quarter's annual design festival will include tours of three L.A. estates — including one where the late music icon Prince once lived.

The yearly event runs May 8-11 and celebrates Los Angeles' vibrant design district with events for professionals and fans alike. This year's theme is "Today's Vision, Tomorrow's Home." Discussion panels include: "Inside the Crystal Ball: Design Visionaries Share Predictions on the Future of Design" and "Generation Z: The Be-All and End-All of Today's Youngest Design Talents."

Advertisement

There will be plenty of shopping too, with dozens of boutiques, showrooms and galleries throwing open their doors.

For a lucky few ticket holders, there are three home tours, as described by organizers: "a gated mid-century modern estate in Trousdale Estates rumored to be the previous residence of Howard Hughes, a French Normandy-style estate built in 1929 on Santa Monica Beach's Millionaire's Row for silent film star Norma Talmadge by architect Paul R. Crawley, and a regal Bel-Air compound worthy of a prince — or Prince himself, who is known to have lived there."

And, in case you are wondering (and you know you were), design superstar Nate Berkus has dropped a few clues about where you might find him at the event.

Info: Tickets start at $75. lcdqla.com

Home@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement