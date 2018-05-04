Grab your crystal ball: LCDQ festival explores the home of the future

For the first time ever, the La Cienega Design Quarter's annual design festival will include tours of three L.A. estates — including one where the late music icon Prince once lived.
The yearly event runs May 8-11 and celebrates Los Angeles' vibrant design district with events for professionals and fans alike. This year's theme is "Today's Vision, Tomorrow's Home." Discussion panels include: "Inside the Crystal Ball: Design Visionaries Share Predictions on the Future of Design" and "Generation Z: The Be-All and End-All of Today's Youngest Design Talents."
There will be plenty of shopping too, with dozens of boutiques, showrooms and galleries throwing open their doors.
For a lucky few ticket holders, there are three home tours, as described by organizers: "a gated mid-century modern estate in Trousdale Estates rumored to be the previous residence of Howard Hughes, a French Normandy-style estate built in 1929 on Santa Monica Beach's Millionaire's Row for silent film star Norma Talmadge by architect Paul R. Crawley, and a regal Bel-Air compound worthy of a prince — or Prince himself, who is known to have lived there."
And, in case you are wondering (and you know you were), design superstar Nate Berkus has dropped a few clues about where you might find him at the event.
Info: Tickets start at $75. lcdqla.com