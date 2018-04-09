Sample iconic French designs at 'No Taste for Bad Taste' in DTLA

Stop by the A+D Museum in the Arts District, and you may find yourself nested on a sumptuous sofa by French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec or snapping a selfie in a Ben Hur armchair by fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.
The furnishings are currently on view as part of the exhibition "No Taste for Bad Taste," a traveling show organized by the Institut Francais in collaboration with VIA (a platform dedicated to promoting home and lifestyle design) that showcases 40 designs by some of France's most iconic tastemakers.
In a fun twist, the pieces have been chosen by an international think tank that includes curators Paola Antonelli of the Museum of Modern Art and Cloé Pitiot of Centre Pompidou as well as chef Guy Savoy and designer Matt Sindall.
The 40 pieces span egg cups to artwork and are arranged by the 10 values of French design (savoir-faire, audacity, balance) in tents located throughout the museum.
Featured items include Philippe Starck's fur-accessorized electric bike for Moustache, chosen by Sindall for its sustainable innovation, La Chance's tree sofa, shown above, chosen by designer Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance for its panache, and the Andrea indoor air purifier by Mathieu Lehanneur, chosen by Franck Millot, special events director at Maison & Object, for its creativity.
Even more fun is the fact that the exhibit is interactive. So put your feet up and rest awhile courtesy of Hermès and Jean-Marc Gady.
What: 'No Taste for Bad Taste'
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through April 29.
Where: A+D Museum, 900 E. 4th St., downtown Los Angeles
Cost: Suggested donation, $5 to $7
Info: aplusd.org
Twitter: @lisaboone19
