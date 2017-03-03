You'll get a jump on spring gardening at this native plants sale

Think of it as the Ikea of native plants.

The Theodore Payne Foundation’s annual Poppy Day spring plant sale takes place March 18. Expect discounts on plants, expert advice for transforming your water-sucking lawn into a water-sipping oasis and lots of walking in the sprawling 22-acre canyon preserve.

“You can walk the demonstration gardens and get a good idea about what your plants will look like when they're blooming in your garden,” said horticulturist Lili Singer, the foundation’s director of special projects.

The nonprofit foundation dedicated to promoting and restoring native California landscapes will be selling plants, seeds and bulbs for more than 200 native plants that go beyond the poppy, including manzanitas, which are a critical food source for hummingbirds, California coral bells, which thrive in dry shady areas, and a variety of fragrant, native sages and buckwheats (not the grain, but the flowering perennials that control erosion while attracting lots of beneficial insects).

Info: Poppy Day Spring Plant Sale

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

Where: 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley, just four miles north of Bob Hope Airport in Burbank.

Cost: Admission is free. Members get 15% off plants, seeds and clothing. Non-members get 10% after 11 a.m.

More info: 818-768-1802. TheodorePayne.org

rene.lynch@latimes.com

@renelynch

Home@latimes.com