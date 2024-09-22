Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Kyren Williams hoping to jump start the Rams’ running game vs. 49ers

Rams running back Kyren Williams carries the ball against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

With star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined because of injuries, it will be even more pressing for the Rams to establish a rushing attack on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

Running back Kyren Williams, who last season rushed for 1,144 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, is off to a slow start for a team that is 0-2 for the first time under Sean McVay.

“It’s still early,” Williams said. “We’re still working and it’s a long season…. We don’t have a mindset where we lose confidence over a little adversity. That’s just part of the game, something you just got to go through and deal with and you’re going to be better because of it.

“I’m glad it’s happening early. We’re going to be better for it later.”

Williams, a third-year pro, has rushed for only 75 yards in 30 carries, an average of only 2.5 yards per carry. Last season, he averaged five yards per carry.

In the season-opener against the Detroit Lions, Williams rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown in 12 carries. Against the Cardinals, he rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries.

Against the Cardinals, the Rams fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 early in the second.

“He’ll get going,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Williams. “He’s doing all the right things…. For any player, but particularly in the run game, it takes all eleven [players], period. The more we’re out there, the more we’ll get into a rhythm.”

With offensive linemen Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom and Jonah Jackcon on injured reserve, the Rams’ offensive has been patchwork. Right tackle Rob Havenstein returned from an ankle injury against the Cardinals and left tackle Alaric Jackson is back after serving a two-game suspension.

“The more continuity we get as an O-line, the more we get to feel out what each other can do,” right guard Kevin Dotson said. “Once we get a little consistency, we’ll be good.”