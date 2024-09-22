Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Cowboys prepped Rams rookie center Beaux Limmer for 49ers challenge
It will be an eventful home opener for rookie center Beaux Limmer.
The sixth-round draft pick from Arkansas was thrust into a starting role after Steve Avila suffered a knee injury during the season-opener at Detroit, forcing Jonah Jackson to move from center to left guard.
Limmer started against the Cardinals last week, and now he will be snapping to quarterback Matthew Stafford in a SoFi Stadium that will be filled with San Francisco 49ers fans, probably forcing the Rams to go to a silent count.
“I got to experience it a little but when the Cowboys came to town preseason,” Limmer said. “It felt like there were more Cowboys fans than Los Angeles fans, but that’s what I’ve heard it’s about 80-20 [for the] 49ers.”
The 49ers have “freaks” on defense with end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, Limmer said.
Rams looking to avoid going 0-3 for the first time in more than a decade
The Rams made history last week when they lost to the Arizona Cardinals and fell to 0-2, the first time in coach Sean McVay’s eight seasons that the Rams lost their first two games.
It could get worse before it gets better: The Rams play the defending NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
If the Rams lose, they would fall to 0-3 for the first time since the 2011 St. Louis Rams started 0-6 on their way to a 2-14 finish.
How does McVay not let the desperation of needing a victory not overtake him and his team?
“It’s how do you move and how do you make sure that you’re doing the things that are in alignment to stay resilient, to stay strong, to not allow those circumstances to change your ability to attack things with an enthusiasm, with a competitiveness though as well?” McVay said. “Don’t get me wrong, that doesn’t mean you sit here and… raise your hand if you’re happy to be in this situation? Nobody’s raising their hand, but I do know from experiences that pressing the panic button isn’t the way to get out of it either.”
Kyren Williams hoping to jump start the Rams’ running game vs. 49ers
With star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined because of injuries, it will be even more pressing for the Rams to establish a rushing attack on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Running back Kyren Williams, who last season rushed for 1,144 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, is off to a slow start for a team that is 0-2 for the first time under Sean McVay.
“It’s still early,” Williams said. “We’re still working and it’s a long season…. We don’t have a mindset where we lose confidence over a little adversity. That’s just part of the game, something you just got to go through and deal with and you’re going to be better because of it.
“I’m glad it’s happening early. We’re going to be better for it later.”
Williams, a third-year pro, has rushed for only 75 yards in 30 carries, an average of only 2.5 yards per carry. Last season, he averaged five yards per carry.
In the season-opener against the Detroit Lions, Williams rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown in 12 carries. Against the Cardinals, he rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in 18 carries.
Against the Cardinals, the Rams fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 early in the second.
“He’ll get going,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Williams. “He’s doing all the right things…. For any player, but particularly in the run game, it takes all eleven [players], period. The more we’re out there, the more we’ll get into a rhythm.”
With offensive linemen Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom and Jonah Jackcon on injured reserve, the Rams’ offensive has been patchwork. Right tackle Rob Havenstein returned from an ankle injury against the Cardinals and left tackle Alaric Jackson is back after serving a two-game suspension.
“The more continuity we get as an O-line, the more we get to feel out what each other can do,” right guard Kevin Dotson said. “Once we get a little consistency, we’ll be good.”
Rams’ Cooper Kupp not placed on injured list but is wearing cast
It is not a season-ending injury, and it will not require surgery or any other procedure.
That is the upside for the Rams and injured receiver Cooper Kupp based on coach Sean McVay’s comments Wednesday.
On a day the Rams placed safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson on the team’s seemingly never-ending list of players on injured reserve, the Rams did not take that step with Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday during a defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.
“As of right now, we won’t do that,” McVay said before the Rams began practice for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. “But it’s not like that decision has been finalized. But as of right now, we’re not going to go that direction.”
Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s well-being, already at risk because of an injury-depleted offensive line, could be under siege because of an ankle injury suffered by star receiver Cooper Kupp in a 41-10 loss last Sunday at Arizona.
Kupp’s absence, coupled with injured receiver Puka Nacua’s, leaves Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell as Stafford’s receiver targets.
The Rams must establish a rushing attack with Kyren Williams and a line that will welcome the return of left tackle Alaric Jackson.
The Rams defense won’t have to contend with injured 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver/running back Deebo Samuel and possibly tight end George Kittle, but quarterback Brock Purdy still has receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings and running back Jordan Mason.