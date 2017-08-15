Beat the heat, shop local as Unique Market L.A. returns to the Barker Hangar

Keep your cool while shopping inside a historic former airplane hangar as the Unique L.A. Summer Market returns to the Barker Hanger on Aug. 19 and 20.
The annual event, designed as a pop-up to promote independent local artisans, will include handmade handbags, home goods, clothing and jewelry, gourmet edibles and more. New vendors this summer include Casa & Co pillows, Hunted Fox ottomans, marbled mugs by Jodi Siegal Ceramics, nursery decor by Maple and Cotton and "sun pillows" by Sunshine Dreaming.
Also new is a Mobile Mini-Market featuring food trucks and boutiques-on-wheels such as Beautiful Things LA. and Blossom Vintage. Adding to the always-fun event will be DJs, free photo booth portraits and snacks and a DIY craft station for kids (and adults). And for those of you who melted at the Rose Bowl Flea Market last weekend, did we mention it’s indoors?
What: Unique L.A. Summer Market
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 & 20
Where: Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
Cost: $15 and $25. Unlimited reentry all weekend plus a free special edition tote bag. Parking is $10 cash.
Info: uniquemarkets.com
Twitter: @lisaboone19
