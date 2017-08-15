Beat the heat, shop local as Unique Market L.A. returns to the Barker Hangar

Keep your cool while shopping inside a historic former airplane hangar as the Unique L.A. Summer Market returns to the Barker Hanger on Aug. 19 and 20.

The annual event, designed as a pop-up to promote independent local artisans, will include handmade handbags, home goods, clothing and jewelry, gourmet edibles and more. New vendors this summer include Casa & Co pillows, Hunted Fox ottomans, marbled mugs by Jodi Siegal Ceramics, nursery decor by Maple and Cotton and "sun pillows" by Sunshine Dreaming.

Also new is a Mobile Mini-Market featuring food trucks and boutiques-on-wheels such as Beautiful Things LA. and Blossom Vintage. Adding to the always-fun event will be DJs, free photo booth portraits and snacks and a DIY craft station for kids (and adults). And for those of you who melted at the Rose Bowl Flea Market last weekend, did we mention it’s indoors?

What: Unique L.A. Summer Market

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 & 20

Where: Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

Cost: $15 and $25. Unlimited reentry all weekend plus a free special edition tote bag. Parking is $10 cash.

CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. CAPTION Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. CAPTION Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

Info: uniquemarkets.com

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

Leather crafters showcase their blend of past and present in vintage studio space

Beautiful Things LA mobile store shuttles gifts in vintage bus

More Southern California home tours