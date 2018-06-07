Live small, think big: MINI LIVING unveils latest tiny Urban Cabin atop Row DTLA

The three-volume cabin includes two main living areas by the Living branch of the Munich-based car brand MINI and a center “experience space” designed by Freeland and Brennan Buck as a place for contemplation. The bedroom doubles as a dining room, polycarbonate panels can be disassembled and reused while three-dimensional graphics create kaleidoscopic reflections. The cabin also features a toilet and shower and a simple kitchenette with pegboard walls for easy storage.