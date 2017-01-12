Richard Neutra's VDL Research House named one of 24 new National Historic Landmarks

Long a Modernist must-see on Silver Lake Boulevard, the Richard Neutra-designed VDL Research House was named one of 24 new National Historic Landmarks today by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Built in 1932, the glass box overlooking the now-empty reservoir is a classic example of Midcentury California design that remains timely today. According to a department press release, the VDL Research House is “the only property where one can see the progression of his style over a period of years and is among the key properties to understanding the national significance of Richard Neutra.”

The Austrian-born architect lived and worked in the clean-lined experimental house with his family until his death in 1970. It is owned by the nonprofit Cal Poly Pomona Foundation. The house had fallen into various states of disrepair over the years, but the foundation has completed a number of restoration projects since 2008.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell said each of the 24 selected landmarks represents a different facet of America. “These 24 new designations depict different threads of the American story that have been told through activism, architecture, music and religious observance,” said Jewell. “Their designation ensures future generations have the ability to learn from the past as we preserve and protect the historic value of these properties and the more than 2,500 other landmarks nationwide.”

Other new landmarks, which will also be named to the National Register of Historic Places, include Chicano Park in San Diego, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Chapel in San Jose. To see the full list, click here.

