Authors get animated in moving images at the Festival of Books

By
Apr 22, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Cecil Castellucci, top left, Steph Cha, Nathan Evison and Glory Edim. (Jay L. Clenidenin / Los Angeles Times)

At the Los Angeles Times' Festival of Books, authors who may rarely be seen are able to show a bit more personality than usual. Our photographer Jay L. Clendenin was able to coax fun moments out of authors who stopped by the L.A. Times Studio at the University of Southern California. Here are some of the boomerang images that were captured.

Cecil Castellucci, author of "Don't Cosplay with My Heart."  (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Maureen Johnson, author of, "Truly Devious: A Mystery, " (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Annalee Newitz, author of, "Autonomus." (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel A. Olivas, author of "Crossing the Border: Collected Poems." (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jonathan Evison, author of "Lawn Boy, " (Videos by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dr. Lucy Jones, author of "The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them)."  (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

(Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Wheeler, author of "Acid West." (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times_

Victor LaValle, author of "The Changeling." (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Chelsey Johnson, author of, "Stray City: A Novel." (Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

(Video by Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

