Calendar letters: The effect of NEA cuts

Thanks so much for shining a light on one of L.A.’s greatest cultural assets, Grand Performances [“L.A. Without the NEA,” April 1]. I’ve been going for more than 20 years, and every time I attend I am moved not only by the diversity of the performances but also by the diversity of the audiences. In every way, Grand Performances is the embodiment of the best of who we are and who we can be. It is a way we can share cultures that might otherwise be “foreign” to us and not only learn about each other but also gather together — more and more important in a political culture that divides us more and more each day. To lose the National Endowment for the Arts would mean the loss of cultural capital that brings us together every day and brings us closer to one another and in the process makes us all feel part of the greater whole. Bravo to Grand Performances, and let’s all call our representatives to fight to keep the NEA.

Bonnie Voland

Los Angeles

::

The Times series about “L.A. Without the NEA” prompts me to recall the following.

In the 1980s, I was invited as part of a committee to meet with William Bennett, chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, who had been appointed by President Reagan to consider cutbacks. We were confronted with: “How can we consider funds for the arts and humanities when people are starving?” On the spur of the moment, I said: “People can starve in more ways than just the stomach!” Parenthetically, someone later noted that at the time, the government was helping the tobacco industry.

Donald L. Rosenberg

Menifee, Calif.

::

I found it ironic to see the articles and letters bemoaning the lack of support for the arts adjacent to the articles and ads for movies and TV. These arts are thriving, and financial support for them is great. People support these arts with their dollars and support other arts less so.

The real issues are, what is art and who should support it? The former is even more difficult to determine than the latter. My own pet peeve relative to limited support for the arts is the discontinuation of classical music broadcasts by many National Public Radio stations. How much talk radio do we need

Richard B. Tenser

Los Angeles

Rockers not fading away

Regarding “And the Band Plays On” [March 27]: I loved reading this review. Garth Hudson looked old in 1970, so, yeah, he looks his age now. Does he still take off his shoes when he sits down at the keyboard

Jane Hoffman

New York City

A profit stream? Not in this biz

Regarding “Quick Takes: Drake Sets Streaming Records” [March 29]: Would you ask Drake, Ed Sheeran or the Weeknd what the royalty check amount from Spotify and other streaming services was for that action? How much do you want to bet that it wasn’t enough to cover a car payment? The dirty secret that no one wants to address is that the new delivery system for recorded music is a no-win revenue maker for musical artists on any level. There are good reasons the recording business is in shambles, and the deals struck with on-line streaming services figure prominently into it.

Bob Beland

Mar Vista

No mistaking a fantastic film

Regarding “A Must-See From Any Direction” [March 31]: The title to Alfred Hitchcock’s under-appreciated masterpiece “North by Northwest” originates in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” in which the prince states, “I am but mad north-north-west,” mirroring Roger O. Thornhill (Cary Grant) being mistaken for a spy and a killer who doesn’t exist, just as Hamlet is not “mad.” It is indeed a film not to be missed.

Wayne Lemon

Calabasas

Mystery solved

Regarding “Clue to What Made ‘Bones’ ‘Bones’” [March 31]: Not only was “Bones” anchored by a strong female lead, unapologetically brilliant, beautiful and sexual, but it was also populated by other strong women, Camille Saroyan and Angela Montenegro. Men were the emotional heart. Favorite line: When she learns about cougars (older women who prefer younger men), Bones (Emily Deschanel) says, “Isn’t that all women?”

Eva Segovia

Laguna Beach

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

calendar.letters@latimes.com