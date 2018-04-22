Advertisement

Portraits from the L.A. Times Studio at the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Apr 21, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Jonathan Evison, author of "Lawn Boy," photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Joyce Carol Oates
Joyce Carol Oates, author of "A Book of American Martyrs." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Stuart Woods, author of, "Desperate Measures," photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the Los Ange
Stuart Woods, author of "Desperate Measures." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Victor LaValle
Victor LaValle, author of "The Changeling." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Mark Haskell Smith
Mark Haskell Smith, author of "Raw: A Love Story." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Jason Reynolds
Jason Reynolds, author of "Long Way Down." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Chris Myers Asch
Chris Myers Asch, coauthor of "Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation's Capital." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Claire Messud
Claire Messud, author of "The Burning Girl." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
William Deverell
William Deverell, author of "Whitewashed Adobe: The Rise of Los Angeles and the Remaking of Its Mexican Past." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Dan Egan
Dan Egan, author of "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Glory Edim
Glory Edim, author of "Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves" and recipient of The Times' Innovator's Award. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Daniel A. Olivas
Daniel A. Olivas, author of "Crossing the Border: Collected Poems." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Ngugi wa Thiong'o
Ngugi wa Thiong'o, author of "Wrestling with the Devil: A Prison Memoir." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Cecil Castellucci
Cecil Castellucci, author of "Don't Cosplay with My Heart." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Lawrence Wright
Lawrence Wright, author of "God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Laila Ali
Laila Ali, author of "Food For Life." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Dr. Lucy Jones
Dr. Lucy Jones, author of "The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them)." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Joshua Wheeler
Joshua Wheeler, author of "Acid West." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Robin Coste Lewis
Robin Coste Lewis, author of "Voyage of the Sable Venus." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Barry Glassner
Barry Glassner, author of "The Culture of Fear." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Jasmine Guillory
Jasmine Guillory, author of "The Wedding Date." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
David Cay Johnston
David Cay Johnston, author of "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Amy Spalding
Amy Spalding, author of "The Summer of Jordi Perez." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
