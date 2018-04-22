Portraits from the L.A. Times Studio at the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Joyce Carol Oates, author of "A Book of American Martyrs." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Stuart Woods, author of "Desperate Measures." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Victor LaValle, author of "The Changeling." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Mark Haskell Smith, author of "Raw: A Love Story." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Jason Reynolds, author of "Long Way Down." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Chris Myers Asch, coauthor of "Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation's Capital." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Claire Messud, author of "The Burning Girl." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times William Deverell, author of "Whitewashed Adobe: The Rise of Los Angeles and the Remaking of Its Mexican Past." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Dan Egan, author of "The Death and Life of the Great Lakes." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Glory Edim, author of "Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves" and recipient of The Times' Innovator's Award. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Daniel A. Olivas, author of "Crossing the Border: Collected Poems." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Ngugi wa Thiong'o, author of "Wrestling with the Devil: A Prison Memoir." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Cecil Castellucci, author of "Don't Cosplay with My Heart." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Lawrence Wright, author of "God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Laila Ali, author of "Food For Life." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Dr. Lucy Jones, author of "The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do About Them)." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Joshua Wheeler, author of "Acid West." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Robin Coste Lewis, author of "Voyage of the Sable Venus." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Barry Glassner, author of "The Culture of Fear." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Jasmine Guillory, author of "The Wedding Date." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times David Cay Johnston, author of "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Amy Spalding, author of "The Summer of Jordi Perez." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement