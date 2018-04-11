Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' series may be headed to Apple TV

Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" books, one of the most iconic series in science fiction, might finally be getting a screen adaptation.
Deadline reports that Apple is developing a television series based on Asimov's trilogy, which comprises the novels "Foundation," "Foundation and Empire" and "Second Foundation," authorized by the iconic science fiction author's estate.
The show would be produced by Skydance Television, the production company behind "Manhattan" and "Grace and Frankie." David S. Goyer ("Ghost Rider," "The Birth of a Nation") and Josh Friedman ("Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") would serve as executive producers, Deadline reports.
The "Foundation" books follow a mathematician who predicts that an upcoming dark age will wipe out all of humankind's knowledge, and forms a group of experts tasked with preventing the loss of thousands of years of accumulated wisdom.
"Foundation," the first book in the series, was published in 1951, with the sequels released in 1952 and 1953. Asimov revisited the series decades later with two sequels: "Foundation's Edge," which came out in 1982, and "Foundation and Earth" four years after that.
He later released two prequels to the series, "Prelude to Foundation" and "Forward the Foundation."
The series is Asimov's best known work, and producers have made several failed attempts to adapt it to the screen over the years. Although it's never before been adapted for film or television, the series was the subject of a BBC radio adaptation in 1973.