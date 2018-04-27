California Sounds: Melvins, Kadhja Bonet and Delroy Edwards are full of brilliant surprises

Two bassists? Yes. For the first time in its three-plus decades as America’s most consistently great punk and/or metal band, Melvins have expanded to dueling bassists Steven McDonald (Redd Kross, Off!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers). The logic, as explained by founder Buzz Osborne, is pretty sound: They’d never done it before. “We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players, so it makes total sense to now have two bass players,” he said.