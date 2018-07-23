ArtCenter's new provost Karen Hofmann talks about the Pasadena school's 'creative activism'

A: One of the things I’m most excited to start doing — the reason I went after this position — is to continue to ignite the creativity I see in this generation of students who are here. During my chairmanship of the product design program, we formed a strategy on how we want [students] to come into the department. We’re going to teach you all the skills you need to know in order to be successful in your career. We’re going to teach you how to draw, how to research, how to make models — all those creative and technical skills that create the portfolio you need so you can go out in the industry and get a great job.