Review: Icelandic coming-of-age drama ‘The Swan' balances darkness and enchantment

Though occasionally overwrought in its ethereal tangents, “The Swan” has strong things going for it: Valsdóttir’s overall performance and captivating features (with eight variations on intrigued yet suspicious); Hjörleifsdóttir’s nudging of Sol’s maturation through how she frames her against other characters and the surroundings; and an attitude toward the flawed adults around Sol that neither judges nor excuses but preserves a certain darkness. There’s what we tell ourselves, after all, and what the world shows us, and “The Swan” ultimately understands how the reconciling of those two is at the soul of any effective coming-of-age movie.