Friday's TV Highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES
Love Thy Neighbor Danny (Andre Hall) can’t take anymore of Sam’s (Jonathan Chase) behavior in the season finale. 9 p.m. OWN
Killjoys The Killjoys ally with an old enemy as they take extreme measures to thwart the Level Six plan for The Quad. Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane star in the season finale of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Cheer Squad In the season finale, the Sharks are in Orlando, where they hope to win a third world title. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dark Matter Chaos and mayhem aboard the ship lead to revelations about the dark personal histories of members of the crew. Jodelle Ferland, Anthony Lemke and Melissa O’Neil star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Miracle Landing on the Hudson This new special documents the 2009 story of the US Airways flight that landed in New York's Hudson River. 9 p.m. Nat Geo
MOVIES
Rocky Movies AMC is airing a marathon of the Sylvester Stallone boxing franchise starting at 3 p.m. with the 1976 original “Rocky”; followed by 1979’s “Rocky II” at 5; “Rocky III” (1982) at 8; “Rocky IV” (1985) at 10:30 and “Rocky V” (1990) at 12:30 a.m.
Bonnie and Clyde Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star in the 1967 account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ’30s. 5 p.m. TCM
Milk Sean Penn stars as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to a prominent public office in the U.S., before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
Patton Patton (1970) George C. Scott stars as the flamboyant Gen. George S. Patton as he fights World War II. 9 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Erik Davis, Fandango.com. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alicia Keys performs; Britney Spears; Cyndi Lauper; Alejandra Ramos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Derulo performs; Chesley Sullenberger. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas (“Hands of Stone”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly Eric Stonestreet; David Maiullo performs experiments; MAGIC! performs; Dwyane Wade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose — the Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week With Gwen Ifill Donald Trump's meeting with Mexican president; Trump's immigration policy; unfavorable ratings for both candidates: Michael Duffy, Time; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Beth Reinhard, the Wall Street Journal; Doyle McManus Los Angeles Times.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Meg Ryan; Nick Kroll; John Mulaney; Dan White performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anna Gunn; John Dickerson; Simone Giertz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
