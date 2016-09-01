Friday's TV Highlights: 'Dark Matter' on Syfy

SERIES

Love Thy Neighbor Danny (Andre Hall) can’t take anymore of Sam’s (Jonathan Chase) behavior in the season finale. 9 p.m. OWN

Killjoys The Killjoys ally with an old enemy as they take extreme measures to thwart the Level Six plan for The Quad. Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane star in the season finale of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Cheer Squad In the season finale, the Sharks are in Orlando, where they hope to win a third world title. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dark Matter Chaos and mayhem aboard the ship lead to revelations about the dark personal histories of members of the crew. Jodelle Ferland, Anthony Lemke and Melissa O’Neil star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Miracle Landing on the Hudson This new special documents the 2009 story of the US Airways flight that landed in New York's Hudson River. 9 p.m. Nat Geo

MOVIES

Rocky Movies AMC is airing a marathon of the Sylvester Stallone boxing franchise starting at 3 p.m. with the 1976 original “Rocky”; followed by 1979’s “Rocky II” at 5; “Rocky III” (1982) at 8; “Rocky IV” (1985) at 10:30 and “Rocky V” (1990) at 12:30 a.m.

Bonnie and Clyde Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star in the 1967 account of the gun-toting bank robbers and the trail of terror they blazed through the Southwest in the ’30s. 5 p.m. TCM

Milk Sean Penn stars as Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to a prominent public office in the U.S., before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Patton Patton (1970) George C. Scott stars as the flamboyant Gen. George S. Patton as he fights World War II. 9 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Erik Davis, Fandango.com. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alicia Keys performs; Britney Spears; Cyndi Lauper; Alejandra Ramos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Derulo performs; Chesley Sullenberger. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas (“Hands of Stone”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly Eric Stonestreet; David Maiullo performs experiments; MAGIC! performs; Dwyane Wade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose — the Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week With Gwen Ifill Donald Trump's meeting with Mexican president; Trump's immigration policy; unfavorable ratings for both candidates: Michael Duffy, Time; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Beth Reinhard, the Wall Street Journal; Doyle McManus Los Angeles Times.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Meg Ryan; Nick Kroll; John Mulaney; Dan White performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anna Gunn; John Dickerson; Simone Giertz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

