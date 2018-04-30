Advertisement

The country-music-loving citizens of Stagecoach 2018

Allen J. Schaben
By
Apr 30, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Fans race to grab the best viewing spots after gates opened at the Stagecoach festival Friday.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lindsay Dal Porto, left, and Spencer Pierce do shots on a ski at their RV in the RV Resort area. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Slim, left, and Curly, from Morro Bay Fables of the West, parade their small horse costumes through the RV Resort.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

A fan gets a front hay bale view of Lillie Mae performing on the Palomino Stage.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Country music fans help buck the "inflaitabull" as Sydney Woolley hangs on for the ride.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Kelsea Ballerini performs in front of a sea of fans.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Faith Edwards kicks up her heels with Nick Mitchell as the Corona couple enjoys Chris Janson's performance.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans cheer as Morgan Walden performs.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans cheer as Morgan Wallen performs.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans applaud Garth Brooks at the festival in Indio on Sunday.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Early arrivals dance at the K-Frog dance party Thursday night on the eve of the Stagecoach festival in Indio.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans dance as Chris Janson performs.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Men parade around the RV resort area Saturday supporting the spirit of USA.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans enjoy Ronnie Milsap's performance on the Palomino Stage.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Bridesmaids surround Karina Workman, center, in stripes, of West Covina, who celebrates her five-year wedding renewal to her husband, Greg, while listening to country music at Stagecoach.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
James, of Dallas, (no last name given) front, and John Rust of Portland, Ore., cool off in an inflatable swimming pool while listening to country music in the RV Resort area.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Fans get a triple-screen view of Saturday headliner Keith Urban performing on the Mane Stage Saturday night.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
A group of women get a lift on the final day of Stagecoach 2018.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times
Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage Saturday.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Kelsea Ballerini on the Mane Stage.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Fans sing along with Ronnie Milsap as he performs on the Palomino Stage.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

