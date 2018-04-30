The country-music-loving citizens of Stagecoach 2018

Lindsay Dal Porto, left, and Spencer Pierce do shots on a ski at their RV in the RV Resort area. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Slim, left, and Curly, from Morro Bay Fables of the West, parade their small horse costumes through the RV Resort. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A fan gets a front hay bale view of Lillie Mae performing on the Palomino Stage. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Country music fans help buck the "inflaitabull" as Sydney Woolley hangs on for the ride. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Kelsea Ballerini performs in front of a sea of fans. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Faith Edwards kicks up her heels with Nick Mitchell as the Corona couple enjoys Chris Janson's performance. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans cheer as Morgan Walden performs. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans cheer as Morgan Wallen performs. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans applaud Garth Brooks at the festival in Indio on Sunday. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Early arrivals dance at the K-Frog dance party Thursday night on the eve of the Stagecoach festival in Indio. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans dance as Chris Janson performs. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Men parade around the RV resort area Saturday supporting the spirit of USA. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans enjoy Ronnie Milsap's performance on the Palomino Stage. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Bridesmaids surround Karina Workman, center, in stripes, of West Covina, who celebrates her five-year wedding renewal to her husband, Greg, while listening to country music at Stagecoach. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times James, of Dallas, (no last name given) front, and John Rust of Portland, Ore., cool off in an inflatable swimming pool while listening to country music in the RV Resort area. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans get a triple-screen view of Saturday headliner Keith Urban performing on the Mane Stage Saturday night. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times A group of women get a lift on the final day of Stagecoach 2018. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage Saturday. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Kelsea Ballerini on the Mane Stage. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Fans sing along with Ronnie Milsap as he performs on the Palomino Stage. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement