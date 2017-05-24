Capturing life in Los Angeles, one shutter click at a time

The world presents visual revelations every day, if you take the time to look. Beauty exists in the unsightly. Allure and the unlovely stand side by side.

As a photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times, I witness the places, people, triumphs and conflicts unfolding before me. I press the shutter, unleash a burst of frames and try to stay out of the way.

Action is captured in fractions of time. Color, texture and light mesh inside a black metal box of glass and electronics. And here I present the fragments to you.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Crowds mingle at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Cyclists share a ride along Anaheim Street in Long Beach, which ranks among the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers arrest a protester during a May Day march and rally that ended at L.A. City Hall on May 1, 2017. Pro- and anti-Trump protesters converged at First and Spring streets but were quickly separated by the police.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A child looks on as a supporter of President Trump, left, argues with an anti-Trump protester during a rally for the president along Hollywood Boulevard.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

USC cornerback Iman Marshall has some fun on the first day of spring practice at Howard Jones Field.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A man is framed in a banner during a march from Pershing Square to L.A. City Hall to protest President Trump's immigration policies, including a plan for a southern border wall and an immigration ban.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Hatal Ashraph wears a headscarf decorated like the American flag during a rally against President Trump's immigration ban at Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Jessa the Bearded Lady, left, Bob the Bubble Boy and Morgue the Sword Swallower, all performers with the Venice Beach Freak Show, make final boardwalk performances. Supporters of the show claim its lease has been terminated to make way for tech company Snapchat, which community critics say is acquiring boardwalk properties for a corporate campus. The freak show has been a Venice Beach attraction for 11 years.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless man named Kelly shows off a collection of rings and bangles outside his tent at an encampment along 9th Street where it cuts under the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura resident Alexis Alvarado carries a pair of handcuffs on her hip as she portrays Poison from "Street Fighter" during Cosplay Wondercon 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Wondercon is one of the largest comic conventions on the West Coast, with more than 900 exhibitors and presentations.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rays of afternoon light cast a warm glow on fast-food restaurants along Carson Street in Long Beach.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Traffic slows as heavy rain comes down on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Steam floats up from the Conoco Refinery as storm clouds drift over the sprawling oil-processing complex in Wilmington.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A backup singer for Raury performs on the Gobi stage at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The moon rises behind a metal sculpture of a serpent at the Galleta Meadows in the Anza-Borrego Desert, a 600,000-acre preserve that sprawls across San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties in Southern California. The serpent measures 350 feet and is among more than 129 sculptures that dot the meadows. The piece was created by artist Ricardo Breceda.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The setting sun creates stark shades of light and shadows along Avalon Boulevard in Wilmington.