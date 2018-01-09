Dramatic images of 101 Freeway blanketed in debris and mud

A view of the Northbound 101 freeway in Carpinteria as mud sits along the road from a rain storm Tuesday morning.

The 101 Freeway was hit hard by flooding and mudslides as heavy rains slammed the Thomas fire burn area Tuesday morning.

The freeway was shut down in both directions for more than 30 miles in the Thomas fire burn area because of flooding and debris flow, spanning an area from Santa Barbara to Ventura, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 33 also has been closed between Fairview and Rose Valley roads north of Ojai, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.