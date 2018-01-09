'Multiple rescues' in Montecito as mudslides bring new dangers

Montecito, which was hit hard last month by the Thomas fire, got another pounding Tuesday morning by a powerful storm that caused mudslides.

The storm closed the 101 Freeway through the coastal town in southern Santa Barbara County and also prompted rescues.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said “multiple rescues” occurred and posted photos of one of them.

More than 7 inches of rain was expected in the mountains above Montecito as the storm moved through Tuesday.