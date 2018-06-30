Photos: From New York to L.A., protesters gather across the U.S. to blast immigration policies

Thousands of people turned out across the country Saturday to protest immigration policies. From Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., to McAllen, Texas and Dodge City, Kan., people held signs calling for an end to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that separates immigrant children from their parents at the border.
NEW YORK: Thousands march across the Brooklyn Bridge. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times MCALLEN, TEXAS: Protesters gather near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station to speak out against immigration policy. Eric Gay / Associated Press ALBUQUERQUE: Margarita Perez, with her daughter by her side, holds up a Mexican flag during a protest on Civic Plaza. Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press LOS ANGELES: Police officers separate a pro-Trump demonstrator, center, from anti-Trump protesters. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times WASHINGTON, D.C.: A woman holds a sign while joining others underneath water being sprayed by a firetruck to cool off people attending a Families Belong Together rally. Michael Reynolds / EPA / Shutterstock NEW YORK: Ariel Schwartz, 19, of Long Island, takes part in a march to keep families together. "I'm sick and tired of innocent families being treated like criminals," Schwartz said. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times BOSTON: Sara Karp, center, of Acton, Mass., marches in a rally. Winslow Townson / Associated Press NEW YORK: Maite Temple-Dwyer, 3, and Zora Kane Tornquist, 7, hold a sign while marching with their mothers on the Brooklyn Bridge. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times DODGE CITY, KAN.: Bennett Heeke, 5, and his mother, Sarah Doll Heeke, hold signs at a rally protesting U.S. immigration policies. Charlie Riedel / Associated Press