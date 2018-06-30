Advertisement

Photos: From New York to L.A., protesters gather across the U.S. to blast immigration policies

By
Jun 30, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Photos: From New York to L.A., protesters gather across the U.S. to blast immigration policies
Thousands rally against current immigration policies in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of people turned out across the country Saturday to protest immigration policies. From Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., to McAllen, Texas and Dodge City, Kan., people held signs calling for an end to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that separates immigrant children from their parents at the border.

NEW YORK: Thousands march across the Brooklyn Bridge. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times
Protesters gather near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station to speak out against immigration
MCALLEN, TEXAS: Protesters gather near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station to speak out against immigration policy. Eric Gay / Associated Press
Margarita Perez of Albuquerque, with her daughter by her side, holds up a Mexican flag during a prot
ALBUQUERQUE: Margarita Perez, with her daughter by her side, holds up a Mexican flag during a protest on Civic Plaza. Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press
LOS ANGELES: Police officers separate a pro-Trump demonstrator, center, from anti-Trump protesters. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times
Families Belong Together rally in Washington DC, USA - 30 Jun 2018
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A woman holds a sign while joining others underneath water being sprayed by a firetruck to cool off people attending a Families Belong Together rally. Michael Reynolds / EPA / Shutterstock
NEW YORK, NEW YORD--JUNE 30, 2018--Ariel Schwartz, age 19, of Long Island, New York, took part in th
NEW YORK: Ariel Schwartz, 19, of Long Island, takes part in a march to keep families together. "I'm sick and tired of innocent families being treated like criminals," Schwartz said. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times
Sara Karp, center, of Acton, Mass., marches in a Rally Against Separation Saturday, June 30, 2018, i
BOSTON: Sara Karp, center, of Acton, Mass., marches in a rally. Winslow Townson / Associated Press
NEW YORK, NEW YORD--JUNE 30, 2018--Maite Temple-Dwyer, age 3 and Zora Kane Tornquist, 7, hold a sign
NEW YORK: Maite Temple-Dwyer, 3, and Zora Kane Tornquist, 7, hold a sign while marching with their mothers on the Brooklyn Bridge. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times
Bennett Heeke, age 5, and his mother Sarah Doll Heeke hold signs at a rally protesting U.S. immigrat
DODGE CITY, KAN.: Bennett Heeke, 5, and his mother, Sarah Doll Heeke, hold signs at a rally protesting U.S. immigration policies. Charlie Riedel / Associated Press
Advertisement
Advertisement