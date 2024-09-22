Advertisement
World & Nation

21 wounded when Russia strikes apartment buildings in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Workers move rubble after an airstrike.
Emergency services workers move rubble early Sunday after a Russian strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
(Kharkiv Regional Military Administration / AP)
By Samya Kullab
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Russia launched new strikes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that hit high-rise apartment buildings, leaving at least 21 wounded in a second consecutive nighttime attack, authorities said.

The bombs fell Saturday night on the district of Shevchenkivsky, north of the center of Kharkiv, which is the second-largest Ukrainian city, local Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said. Residential buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, including 16- and nine-story buildings, he added. Kharkiv’s city council said that 18 buildings were damaged.

The wounded included an 8-year-old child, according to Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Terekhov said that 60 residents were evacuated from one of the buildings, a high-rise that was hit directly.

Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian attacks since Moscow launched its all-out invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022. On late Friday, 15 people, including children ages 10 and 12, were wounded when Russian airstrikes hit three Kharkiv neighborhoods, Terekhov said.

Zelensky appeals for more weapons

Ukrainian officials said that KAB-type aerial glide bombs — a retrofitted Soviet weapon that has for months laid waste to eastern Ukraine — were used in both attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike and urged Kyiv’s Western allies to send more weapons to help it “protect lives and ensure safety.”

“Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this,” Zelensky said on X, as he prepared to kick off a busy week in the United States shoring up support for Kyiv in the war.

And Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said Sunday that Kyiv was in talks with partners in Europe to secure Swedish-made Gripen and European Eurofighter Typhoon jets. Umerov said that commitments were already in place for deliveries of U.S.-made F-16s and French Mirages.

Russia sends drones and missiles elsewhere in Ukraine

Russia also launched 80 Shahed drones and two missiles at Ukraine overnight into Sunday, the Ukrainian air force said. Ukrainian defenses shot down 71 drones, and another six were lost on location because of electronic warfare countermeasures, the statement said.

Farther south, a 12-year-old girl and a woman died after a Russian drone struck a passenger car in the city of Nikopol, local Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. Two others, including a 4-year-old child, suffered wounds.

In the eastern Donetsk region, a Russian airstrike on Sunday morning struck homes in the city of Sloviansk, trapping a woman under rubble and wounding two of her neighbors, regional prosecutors reported.

In the same province, two miners died and one other person was injured late Saturday after Russian forces shelled a mine west of the city of Pokrovsk, local Gov. Vadym Filashkin and Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported.

Pokrovsk and Sloviansk have both been key targets for Russian forces as they continue their grinding push westward aimed at capturing the entirety of Ukraine’s industrial east.

In southern Ukraine, a Russian drone strike on Sunday morning wounded two civilians in the city of Kherson, regional authorities said. Hours later, police reported that Russian attacks wounded at least four more people elsewhere in the province.

Other Russian drone attacks Sunday damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s central Poltava region and the northern city of Shostka, officials reported.

Shostka lies in the Sumy region, across the border from Russia’s Kursk province — the target of a startling Ukrainian military incursion launched last month. Weeks into the incursion, Zelensky said that the aim is to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian cross-border strikes that have for months wreaked havoc in Sumy.

Around 10,000 residents have left the nearby town of Hlukhiv because of intensified Russian shelling, around a third of its prewar population, the local military administration said Sunday.

That includes almost 70% of the town’s children, following the regional government’s calls to evacuate parts of the Sumy region nearest the Russian border. Hlukhiv lies less than nine miles from Russian territory, and about 25 miles southeast of Shostka.

Ukrainian troops strike at Russian targets

Also on Sunday, firefighter was killed and two others were injured by a Ukrainian drone in the Russia-occupied Luhansk province in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

In Russia proper, in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Ukrainian shelling wounded 10 people including a village official and members of a volunteer self-defense force, according to regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Several Russian regions, including Belgorod in the south, set up so-called territorial defense units to counter sabotage activity after Russian troops moved into Ukraine in February 2022.

Kullab writes for the Associated Press.

