Fires are not the 'new normal.' Things will get much worse

The current fires weren’t a surprise. Two days before they started, a swath of North Bay counties began receiving “severe weather” alerts warning that the combination of unseasonably high temperatures, low humidity, “critically dry fuels,” and the “strongest offshore wind event so far this fall” had produced a high risk of a rapidly moving fire. Sure enough, one of the characteristics of these fires has been the “unprecedented” speed of their spread. “You’re talking 20,000 acres in essentially 12 hours, which is a phenomenal rate of growth,” said Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire battalion chief in Santa Rosa.

All those factors — high temperatures, low humidity, strong winds — are exacerbated by climate change, and as climate change intensifies, they will, too. Though Mill Valley has not experienced a calamitous fire since the 1920s, the odds of its occurrence will steadily rise. And what all these fires have shown us is that in the face of a firestorm, we’re virtually defenseless.

Mill Valley has already been introduced to climate change in another way: sea level rise. Our home, at an altitude of 26 feet, isn’t likely to be inundated any time soon, but a section of one of the two roads into the town already is on occasion. When we moved here, that road, which curves around a San Francisco Bay inlet, never flooded; now it goes as much as a foot underwater several times a year, depending on tides and heaviness of rainfall. Sometimes cars slosh through the water, sending splashes high on both sides; other times the road is entirely blocked. ...

We’ve considered moving, but where to? Climate change is a global phenomenon, already swallowing islands, glaciers and icecaps and generating bigger hurricanes, more heat waves, and floods of unprecedented intensity. Our only choice, wherever we are, is to fight tenaciously for sane climate change policies, or else we will get burnt.

