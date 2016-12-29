Kings activate Brayden McNabb from injured reserve

The Kings activated defenseman Brayden McNabb off injured reserve Thursday ahead of the team’s game with the Oilers in Edmonton.

McNabb sat out 27 games with a broken collarbone. He last played Oct. 29, when he was injured in St. Louis, but he is expected to get at least limited ice time in the final game of the Kings’ current nine-game trip.

McNabb’s return leaves the Kings with just two players — goalie Jonathan Quick and forward Tyler Toffoli — on injured reserve. His activation also leaves the team’s 23-man full.

The 6-4, 212-pound native of Davidson, Canada, has appeared in eight games this season for the Kings, and he has scored two goals, tying his career high for a season.

Selected in the third-round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL entry draft by Buffalo, McNabb has appeared in 197 career NHL games with Buffalo and Los Angeles, collecting 48 points, a plus-25 rating and 176 penalty minutes.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: @kbaxter11