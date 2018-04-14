Racing! Our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we getting ready for the final two Kentucky Derby preps.

We’ll know the likely field for the Kentucky Derby after Saturday’s final two prep races—the Arkansas Derby and Lexington Stakes. The $1 million Arkansas Derby was supposed to be a showdown between undefeated Magnum Moon and Justify, but when McKinzie pulled off the Derby trail, trainer Bob Baffert decided to keep Justify home, where he won the Santa Anita Derby .

Baffert instead sent Solomini to Oaklawn, pulling the colt from a scheduled appearance in the Wood Memorial. Magnum Moon is the 8-5 favorite and Solomini is 2-1. Quip, winner of the Tampa Bay Derby, is also in the race.

Also on the card is the Oaklawn Handicap, with a familiar horse as the 9-5 favorite. Accelerate, winner of the Santa Anita Handicap and trained by John Sadler , will lead a field of 11. City Of Light is also in the race at 3-1.

The other race is the $200,000 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. We take at look at two of the horses—My Boy Jack and Greyvitos in another story. To read, just click here.

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“Maiden $50,000 claimers going 5 ½ furlongs, and here’s a good example of simply understanding the local horsemen, in regard to our top choice FOR THE HUSTLE (#4). Trainer Bruce Headley is an “Oats and Hay” trainer, just an old school horseman, and by the same token, a bit harder on his young runners, still “pin firing” (an old school method used to strengthen the shins, but not used by the majority of trainers), and simply asking a lot of his young horses, precisely why you’ll see so many 4 and 5 year olds debuting for Bruce. When they do show up, you can bet they’re mentally tough, and ready for their first try, usually worth the wait. This guy’s been working super for his 4-year-old debut, and Headley gives Matt Garcia the mount, which is rare these days for a guy who’s been in and around the track forever. POLITY (#5) returns off a nearly two-year layoff, but he’s ready. A nice set of drills followed by the recent slower one, a good sign, telling us they needed nothing more from him while awaiting this next effort, and not eligible to be claimed, a California rule enabling a trainer to run back while protecting off the long layoff.

“8 Rebel On the Run - Drills are nice for new trainer Curtis, but we’d prefer to give the effort, likely better with two turns next time out.

Halo Darlin won Friday’s feature, an allowance for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside course on the turf. She went four wide into the stretch to rally and win by 2 ¼ lengths. Queen Bee To You finished second and All Of A Sudden was third. Halo Darlin paid $15.80, $6.80 and $3.80 for trainer Peter Miller . Stewart Elliott was the jockey.

Santa Anita has a larger than normal card of 11 races, starting at noon. While it doesn’t have the caliber of racing that it did last Saturday, it’s a nice betting card with no small fields. In fact, the smallest field is seven horses in the second and seventh races. There was a time last year that seven was one of the larger fields during some dirt races.

The feature is seventh, the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap for Cal-breds 3 and up going 6 furlongs. It should be a competitive race with Edwards Going Left listed at 6-5, Tough Sunday is 7-5 and B Squared is 2-1.

Edwards Going Left is taking a big class drop after running third in the Triple Bend and second in the Malibu Stakes, both Grade 1s won by City Of Light. Tough Sunday is coming off a win in the ungraded Sensational Star Stakes and B Squared, who hasn’t won in his last six starts.

Older turf horse from Robert Falcone stable was in steep last time when battling on the lead and tiring in the Grade 2 San Luis Rey going 1 1/2 miles. He now shortens up to a mile, gets back in with his friends and seems much more effective with a target at which to run. Look for a big rebound effort today.

Friday Result: All of a Sudden did not break alertly, moved up along the inside, got through a big opening at top of the stretch but could only manage third in the eighth race.

He showed sharp improvement when disqualified from rapid victory two weeks ago while making second start for trainer Valentin Zamudio , who is winning at a 20 percent clip. He leveled with a big stride after shifting out early to impede two rivals and now gets a positive class hike from $8,000 to $12,500. He also lands 2016 leading quarter horse rider Cesar DeAlba .

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 13. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 42-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 24.47 48.42 1:13.41 1:26.63 1:40.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 DQ–Hackleton 121 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–½ Maldonado 15.50 3 Orejas 116 3 5 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Ceballos 1.40 5 Roman Tizzy 121 5 3 3–hd 5–4½ 5–6 3–1 3–2 Roman 2.40 6 Awe 121 6 4 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 4–1½ T Baze 4.50 1 Harrovian 114 1 1 5–1½ 4–½ 4–1 5–6 5–2¼ C. Franco 51.10 2 Southern Freedom 121 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 G. Franco 3.40

3 OREJAS 4.80 3.40 2.80 4 DQ–HACKLETON 8.40 5.20 5 ROMAN TIZZY 2.40

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $22.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-6) $15.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $30.70

Winner–Orejas B.g.4 by Tapizar out of Princess Turandot, by Gold Legend. Bred by Brian Russell Cleveland (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: DA Meah Racing, Cavalli, John, Marasa, William and Peal, Larry. Mutuel Pool $111,524 Exacta Pool $49,234 Superfecta Pool $19,222 Trifecta Pool $30,196. Claimed–Orejas by Halasz, Thomas and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Roman Tizzy by David Jacobson. Trainer: David Jacobson. Claimed–Awe by Battle Born Racing Stable. Trainer: Francisco Vallejo. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Hackleton–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.

HACKLETON had speed three deep between horses, angled in on the first turn and set a pressured pace inside, drifted out into the stretch, continued to drift out through the drive despite right handed urging and held gamely. OREJAS pressed the pace between horses then outside HACKLETON, came out into the stretch, also drifted out some in the drive then was fanned out through the final furlong and steadied briefly in deep stretch but continued willingly. ROMAN TIZZY four wide into the first turn, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and picked up the show. AWE five wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked the leaders outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and weakened. HARROVIAN saved ground, steadied in tight early on the first turn then was in a bit tight again early on the backstretch, stalked inside throughout and lacked a response in the stretch. SOUTHERN FREEDOM saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the backstretch and second turn and also lacked a further response. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of the OREJAS against HACKLETON, the latter was disqualified and placed second for interference through the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.29 47.87 1:14.10 1:27.32 1:41.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Dare to Enter 122 6 6 4–2½ 4–2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–nk Franco 1.00 2 Write Me a Song 122 2 1 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1 2–4 2–4¼ T Baze 2.30 1 Ministertomyheart 122 1 4 5–1 5–4½ 5–1½ 5–hd 3–hd Roman 5.50 3 I'm Amore 122 3 2 1–hd 2–1 3–½ 3–1½ 4–1½ Gonzalez 9.80 5 When Jesus Walked 117 4 3 6 6 6 6 5–4 Ceballos 39.40 6 Tre 122 5 5 3–2 3–2 4–2 4–hd 6 Van Dyke 6.90

7 DARE TO ENTER 4.00 2.40 2.10 2 WRITE ME A SONG 3.20 2.40 1 MINISTERTOMYHEART 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-3) $4.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $5.90

Winner–Dare to Enter B.g.3 by Point of Entry out of I Dare U Em, by Lunarpal. Bred by Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY). Trainer: Michael Pender. Owner: St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $104,671 Daily Double Pool $24,485 Exacta Pool $57,010 Superfecta Pool $23,152 Trifecta Pool $37,094. Scratched–Sharp Ruler.

DARE TO ENTER four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, moved up outside on the second turn, took the lead three wide into the stretch, drifted in some through the final furlong and held under urging. WRITE ME A SONG had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back from the inside through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. MINISTERTOMYHEART came off the rail early on the first turn, went outside a rival then chased off the inside, angled in some for the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and just got the show. I'M AMORE between horses early, dueled outside a rival, stalked just off the inside on the second turn and just lost third. WHEN JESUS WALKED chased off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TRE stalked off the rail, split horses midway on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened.

THIRD RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.30 44.93 1:08.16 1:14.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bella Sierra 126 6 2 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Roman 4.00 2 Paprika 120 2 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–4 2–1¼ Couton 1.80 5 Whoa Nessie 120 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 3–3¼ Gutierrez 1.90 8 And Counting 120 8 7 7–1 6–5 6–5 4–½ T Baze 10.60 7 Pulpacheeks 120 7 3 5–5 5–4½ 4–hd 5–1½ Maldonado 11.50 3 Full Court 115 3 4 8 8 7–1 6–2¼ Ceballos 45.40 1 Bad and Bougie 120 1 6 4–hd 4–hd 5–½ 7–6 Talamo 9.90 4 I Adore You 120 4 8 6–½ 7–1 8 8 Pena 107.90

6 BELLA SIERRA 10.00 4.00 2.40 2 PAPRIKA 3.60 2.40 5 WHOA NESSIE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $19.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-8) $22.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-8-7) $761.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $26.95

Winner–Bella Sierra B.m.6 by Council Member out of Bigtimeaffair, by Arch. Bred by Special T Thoroughbreds, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Sierra Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $181,427 Daily Double Pool $12,892 Exacta Pool $106,640 Superfecta Pool $42,305 Super High Five Pool $28,813 Trifecta Pool $67,290. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $50.60. Pick Three Pool $34,356.

BELLA SIERRA dueled outside a rival, came out into the stretch while taking the lead, battled outside that foe in the stretch, inched clear under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. PAPRIKA stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch and gained the place. WHOA NESSIE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back past midstretch and bested the others. AND COUNTING broke slowly, settled outside a rival then angled in on the hill, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PULPACHEEKS stalked three deep, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. FULL COURT settled a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. BAD AND BOUGIE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and weakened. I ADORE YOU hesitated to be off slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and had little left for the drive. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 24.10 48.34 1:13.51 1:26.31 1:39.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Elevated Knight 122 5 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 2.00 3 Studly Perfection 117 2 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–4 2–8 Ceballos 3.20 4 Lipster 122 3 5 4–½ 4–hd 6 4–hd 3–nk Quinonez 6.50 2 Kaleidoscope Kid 122 1 4 5–½ 5–½ 3–½ 3–2½ 4–4 Roman 4.40 5 Mac McLovin 122 4 6 6 6 5–½ 6 5–1¾ T Baze 12.00 7 Shackalov 122 6 3 3–hd 3–1 4–1 5–2½ 6 Talamo 3.30

6 ELEVATED KNIGHT 6.00 3.40 2.60 3 STUDLY PERFECTION 3.80 2.60 4 LIPSTER 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-2) $12.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $20.95

Winner–Elevated Knight B.c.3 by Bellamy Road out of Encore, by Storm Cat. Bred by Haymarket Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Mersad Metanovic Bloodstock, LLC and Bartlett, Jr., Richard J.. Mutuel Pool $154,438 Daily Double Pool $14,053 Exacta Pool $77,137 Superfecta Pool $24,836 Trifecta Pool $40,900. Scratched–Time for Cioppino. $1 Pick Three (7-6-6) paid $56.60. Pick Three Pool $12,586.

ELEVATED KNIGHT angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead in upper stretch, battled outside the runner-up through a stiff drive and inched away under urging nearing the wire. STUDLY PERFECTION had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back through the lane, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. LIPSTER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch, continued along the rail and edged a rival for the show. KALEIDOSCOPE KID tugged along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. MAC MCLOVIN a step slow to begin, chased three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SHACKALOV four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.02 44.99 1:07.75 1:13.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Goseecal 126 5 8 6–1½ 6–1½ 3–1 1–2¼ Maldonado 5.30 1 An Eddie Surprise 120 1 2 3–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–1¼ Gutierrez 6.80 4 Neon Gypsy 120 4 1 4–2 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 Van Dyke 11.60 2 Zero Zee 126 2 7 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 4–½ T Baze 2.20 8 Looking At Thelake 126 8 6 7–hd 7–2 6–½ 5–½ Roman 7.20 6 Midnight Lilly 126 6 5 8 8 7–1 6–½ Franco 12.40 7 Cynthiana 126 7 3 5–hd 5–1 5–2½ 7–12 Quinonez 2.90 3 Dr. Ann 120 3 4 2–1 3–1 8 8 Sanchez 15.00

5 GOSEECAL 12.60 6.20 4.40 1 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 8.00 5.40 4 NEON GYPSY 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $61.00 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $52.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-2) $182.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $210.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-4-2-8) Carryover $1,700

Winner–Goseecal Grr.f.4 by Cowboy Cal out of Pandora's Secret, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Chyna White Investments (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $203,559 Daily Double Pool $19,841 Exacta Pool $121,172 Superfecta Pool $48,455 Trifecta Pool $75,247 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,229. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-5) paid $129.50. Pick Three Pool $28,540. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/7-6-1/6-5) 291 tickets with 4 correct paid $201.50. Pick Four Pool $76,765. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4/7-6-1/6-5) 397 tickets with 5 correct paid $643.90. Pick Five Pool $297,303.

GOSEECAL chased a bit off the rail then inside on the hill, bid along the fence in the stretch under urging to gain the lead and won clear. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter then three deep in midstretch and held second. NEON GYPSY chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the hill, came out nearing the dirt crossing then was fanned four wide into the stretch and gained the show. ZERO ZEE sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail ten inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and weakened late. LOOKING AT THELAKE chased outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MIDNIGHT LILLY hopped slightly at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. CYNTHIANA chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the hill, came out nearing the dirt crossing, was fanned five wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DR. ANN between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, was fanned three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 14 feet.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.45 46.28 59.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Creative Spark 120 7 1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¼ Pereira 6.70 10 Spacerika 120 9 7 6–½ 3–hd 3–3 2–hd Fuentes 36.00 9 Dee Way to Go 120 8 6 2–2 2–2 2–½ 3–hd Roman 1.40 7 Topaz Time 126 6 5 8–3½ 6–1 5–2 4–4¼ Frey 5.20 6 Blame the Weather 126 5 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 5–2¼ Maldonado 2.70 3 Tengs Wonder 113 2 4 3–hd 5–3 6–4 6–2½ Espinoza 16.10 4 Heather's Wish 120 3 9 9 9 8–1 7–2½ Sanchez 81.10 1 Biscotti Gal 126 1 8 7–½ 7–hd 7–½ 8–3½ Pena 11.10 5 Tengas Best Girl 121 4 3 5–hd 8–1½ 9 9 Ceballos 27.80

8 CREATIVE SPARK 15.40 9.20 5.00 10 SPACERIKA 24.00 15.80 9 DEE WAY TO GO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $150.40 $1 EXACTA (8-10) $211.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-10-9-7) $162.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-10-9) $261.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-10-9-7-6) Carryover $3,215

Winner–Creative Spark Grr.f.3 by Creative Cause out of Victoria's On Fire, by Langfuhr. Bred by Eric Steinmann (KY). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Huntertown Farm LLC, Frank, Jeri and Frank, Randy. Mutuel Pool $165,909 Daily Double Pool $17,224 Exacta Pool $87,810 Superfecta Pool $56,276 Trifecta Pool $67,289 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,988. Scratched–Lake Shore Lady. $1 Pick Three (6-5-8) paid $225.40. Pick Three Pool $26,095.

CREATIVE SPARK sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and drew clear under some urging and steady handling. SPACERIKA chased outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and edged foes for second between rivals late. DEE WAY TO GO hopped some at the start, angled in and dueled outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and was edged for the place. TOPAZ TIME chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. BLAME THE WEATHER between horses early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and lacked a rally. TENGS WONDER bumped between horses at the start, stalked just off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. HEATHER'S WISH broke in, bumped a rival and bobbled then steadied at the start, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BISCOTTI GAL bumped at the start, was sent inside then saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and weakened. TENGAS BEST GIRL broke inward, chased between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.90 45.30 58.46 1:11.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cinnamon Twist 122 1 6 4–½ 4–1 3–½ 1–4¼ Talamo 1.60 7 Cow Dog 122 7 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 2–1¾ Roman 6.50 4 All Net 122 4 4 5–1 6–4½ 4–1 3–¾ Franco 2.40 6 Estherfourfourteen 117 6 3 3–2 2–hd 2–½ 4–4½ Ceballos 5.70 3 Mama's Kid 115 3 7 6–hd 5–hd 6–5 5–2¼ Espinoza 34.60 5 Innyminniemineymoe 122 5 2 7 7 7 6–5 Van Dyke 10.30 2 Condi 122 2 5 2–hd 3–2 5–1½ 7 T Baze 7.20

1 CINNAMON TWIST 5.20 3.20 2.40 7 COW DOG 5.40 3.20 4 ALL NET 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $54.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-6) $14.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-4-6-3) $753.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $18.25

Winner–Cinnamon Twist Ch.f.3 by First Samurai out of Way to Go, by Gone West. Bred by St. George Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: TNIP, LLC and VIP Farms. Mutuel Pool $198,162 Daily Double Pool $14,754 Exacta Pool $97,577 Superfecta Pool $45,845 Super High Five Pool $14,491 Trifecta Pool $70,948. Claimed–Cinnamon Twist by Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Claimed–Condi by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $244.90. Pick Three Pool $20,159.

CINNAMON TWIST saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter past the eighth pole, gained the lead under urging and won clear. COW DOG sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and dueled inside, inched away in the stretch, was not a match for the winner in the final sixteenth but held second. ALL NET stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, angled in entering the stretch, came a bit off the fence in the drive and edged a foe for third. ESTHERFOURFOURTEEN stalked outside then bid three deep to duel for the lead on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. MAMA'S KID bobbled at the start, dropped back off the rail then chased outside, angled in outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. INNYMINNIEMINEYMOE fell back off the inside early, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. CONDI stalked inside then bid between horses to duel for the lead on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and wakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.92 44.37 1:07.35 1:13.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Halo Darlin 124 6 3 5–1 5–2 3–½ 1–2¼ Elliott 6.90 9 Queen Bee to You 124 8 4 1–3 1–1½ 1–hd 2–½ Roman 21.40 6 All of a Sudden 124 5 7 4–½ 4–1½ 2–1 3–2¼ Talamo 3.40 5 Silverspun Pickup 118 4 5 2–½ 3–hd 4–hd 4–2 Pedroza 6.50 10 Lady Espionage 124 9 6 9 8–3½ 6–1 5–½ T Baze 6.10 8 Promnesia 124 7 1 3–1 2–hd 5–3½ 6–1½ Gutierrez 3.00 1 Li'l Grazen 124 1 8 7–hd 9 9 7–1¾ Van Dyke 10.10 4 Wonderful Lie 126 3 2 6–hd 6–½ 7–1½ 8–2¼ Franco 5.50 3 Ashley's Charms 124 2 9 8–½ 7–hd 8–½ 9 Quinonez 37.00

7 HALO DARLIN 15.80 6.80 3.80 9 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 15.80 10.80 6 ALL OF A SUDDEN 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $34.40 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $98.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-6-5) $354.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-6-5-10) $5,171.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-6) $320.00

Winner–Halo Darlin Dbb.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $359,565 Daily Double Pool $84,352 Exacta Pool $207,252 Superfecta Pool $105,551 Super High Five Pool $13,552 Trifecta Pool $148,307. Claimed–Wonderful Lie by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Easydoes It Please. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1/6-5-8-1-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $5,894. $1 Pick Three (8-1-7) paid $285.50. Pick Three Pool $78,462. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-1-7) 241 tickets with 4 correct paid $950.70. Pick Four Pool $300,000. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/6-5-8-1-7) 25 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,541.10. Pick Five Pool $148,753. $2 Pick Six (6-1/6-5-8-1-7) 6 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,056.20. Pick Six Pool $51,489. Pick Six Carryover $27,508.

HALO DARLIN chased outside then four wide midway on the hill, continued three deep leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out and pulled clear. QUEEN BEE TO YOU sped to a clear early lead, set the pace off the rail, drifted out some into the stretch, battled outside a rival in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between foes a sixteenth out and held second. ALL OF A SUDDEN a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch then bid inside in the drive and was edged for the place. SILVERSPUN PICKUP stalked a bit off the inside then between horses down the hill, continued just off the fence in the stretch and lacked a rally. LADY ESPIONAGE chased four wide then three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. PROMNESIA close up stalking the pace outside a rival then three deep on the hill and into the stretch and weakened. LI'L GRAZEN broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight midway on the hill, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. WONDERFUL LIE chased between horses, angled in midway on the hill, saved ground chasing the pace and weakened in the drive. ASHLEY'S CHARMS broke in and a bit slowly, chased between horses to the stretch and weakened in the lane. Rail on hill at 14 feet.