NFL report: Jets CB Nick Marshall, Redskins LB Trent Murphy each suspended four games

New York Jets cornerback Nick Marshall and Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy have been suspended the first four games of next season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

The league announced the suspensions Friday. Marshall and Murphy are suspended without pay for the first four regular-season games, but they can participate in offseason workouts and preseason games.

Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan. He had 47 tackles at linebacker after the Redskins went into training camp planning to move Murphy to defensive line.

An injury to linebacker Junior Galette forced Murphy to remain at linebacker last season. Murphy has 112 tackles in three NFL seasons.

A college quarterback at Auburn, Marshall was converted to cornerback by Jacksonville in 2015. He joined the Jets last season and has mostly been used as a kick returner.

This is the third offseason suspension for the Jets. Wide receiver Jalin Marshall has been barred for four games and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins for two.

Roddy White, the leading receiver in Atlanta Falcons history, has officially retired. White announced his retirement on Twitter. White, who was released by Atlanta before the 2016 season, thanked team owner Arthur Blank and the Falcons “for a great 11 years.” He also expressed his thanks to Atlanta by adding “I love y'all so much” in Friday's Twitter post. White, 35, is the Falcons' career leader in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He did not land with another team after being cut by Atlanta. …

Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt has been hired as a consultant to help his son-in-law, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. Vitt, fired as the Saints assistant head coach and linebackers coach after last season, will focus on special projects with the Dolphins, the team said Friday. His daughter is married to Gase, who led the Dolphins to the playoffs last season in his first year as an NFL coach. …

Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was so happy to finish chemotherapy at a Houston medical center that he exuberantly rang an end-of-cancer-treatment bell and broke it off the wall with staff cheering him on. Quessenberry, who in 2014 was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, posted a video on his Instagram account. He played for San Jose State, was a sixth-round pick in 2013 for the Texans.