A road trip of national parks in Arizona and Utah

Kirk Nason and his wife, Mary, in May embarked on a road trip to explore Utah and Arizona. In Utah they went to St. George, Zion National Park and Moab, and to Monument Valley, Page, Lake Powell, Jerome and Sedona in Arizona. They drove from their Huntington Beach home in their electric car. Nason took the photo of Upper Antelope Canyon on Navajo land east of Page, Ariz., with a Google Pixel XL phone.
To submit a photo
Send unaltered original files to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or hashtag them on Instagram with #yourscenelat. Photographers agree that The Times may reproduce photos in any format.