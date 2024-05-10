Advertisement
Sam Rubin, KTLA journalist and longtime entertainment anchor, dies at 64

KTLA's Sam Rubin holding an Emmy statuette
Longtime KTLA anchor Sam Rubin died Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was 64.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Sam Rubin, a veteran journalist who anchored KTLA’s entertainment coverage for more than 30 years, has died. He was 64.

KTLA anchor Frank Buckley confirmed the reporter’s death during an emotional announcement on Friday. Buckley called his colleague’s death “shocking” and “hard to comprehend in the moment.”

“Quite simply, Sam was KTLA,” a tearful Buckley added before praising Rubin’s cheery personality.

Buckley said during Thursday’s broadcast that Rubin called in sick from Friday’s show but did not share additional details.

An Emmy-winning journalist, Rubin joined KTLA’s “Morning News” program in 1991. He graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in American studies and rhetoric.

This story is developing.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

