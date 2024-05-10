Sam Rubin, KTLA journalist and longtime entertainment anchor, dies at 64

Sam Rubin, a veteran journalist who anchored KTLA’s entertainment coverage for more than 30 years, has died. He was 64.

KTLA anchor Frank Buckley confirmed the reporter’s death during an emotional announcement on Friday. Buckley called his colleague’s death “shocking” and “hard to comprehend in the moment.”

“Quite simply, Sam was KTLA,” a tearful Buckley added before praising Rubin’s cheery personality.

Buckley said during Thursday’s broadcast that Rubin called in sick from Friday’s show but did not share additional details.

An Emmy-winning journalist, Rubin joined KTLA’s “Morning News” program in 1991. He graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in American studies and rhetoric.

KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving… pic.twitter.com/eG0tQswBSH — KTLA (@KTLA) May 10, 2024

