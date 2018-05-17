Who is protecting our young women from those who masquerade as caring physicians?

In an investigation published this week, my colleagues Harriet Ryan, Paul Pringle and Matt Hamilton reported that, for years, students and chaperones lodged complaints about USC physician George Tyndall, the clinic's only full-time gynecologist. They said he made sexually charged remarks about his patients' bodies, touched them inappropriately during pelvic exams and photographed their genitals. Some of his colleagues feared that he singled out Chinese students with limited English, who may not have known what was proper and what was not.