Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
Aid stations set up for dehydrated marchers
|Richard Winton
The Los Angeles Fire Department is handing out water to protesters and has set up aid stations along the route of the May Day march and at Grand Park, authorities said.
To prepare for Monday's heat, the department has paramedics on hand to treat anyone suffering from dehydration or any other medical condition, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Temperatures had climbed to about 80 degrees by early Monday afternoon.