Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
Demonstrator arrested on suspicion of arson after burning American flag outside L.A. federal building
|Joseph Serna
One person was arrested on suspicion of arson after they burned a small American flag outside a downtown federal building, authorities said.
The person was escorted off by LAPD officers as groups of demonstrators crowded the area.