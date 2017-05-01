Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
Dockworkers plan to shut down Oakland's waterfront
|Paige St. John
Organized labor and immigration groups are aiming traditional May Day demonstrations in the Bay Area at the Trump administration.
Dockworkers Monday plan to shut down Oakland’s waterfront, while demonstrations and marches are set outside federal immigration offices, in front of the Oakland jail and along Bay Area Rapid Transit routes. In conjunction, immigration groups have called on workers in the country illegally to boycott work, school and shopping, under a social media campaign branded #shutitdown.